What’s On Tonight: Spike Celebrates Bros Everywhere With The ‘Guys Choice’ Awards

Spike

Guys Choice: Perfect 10 (Spike, 9:00 p.m.) — The 10th annual showing of Spike’s bro-centric celebration honors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — who have apparently earned the distinguished title of Guys of the Decade. Kobe Bryant, James Franco, Von Miller and Kiefer Sutherland also take home some hardware.

American Grit (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one ends as the final teams suspend themselves upside down above a waterfall while crossing a wire. Later, they must compete in The Circus not once, but twice, in order to complete it.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 8:00 p.m.) — The karaoke contest airs at a special time this week with Star Trek‘s Zoe Saldana facing off against Zachary Quinto. Watching Spock get his freak on to Missy Elliot will be the highlight of your night.

Stanley Cup Final: Game 5: Sharks at Penguins (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — San Jose heads to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

WWE Smackdown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho battle for cash in a tag-team showdown.

Beauty and the Beast (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Cat and Vincent try to protect an heiress whose identity was exposed as they hunt a black marketeer of beasts.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Amy pays a visit to her OB-GYN; worries about her pet lizard; and imagines what her nonexistent baby will be like.

Orphan Black (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cosima and Susan are at odds over the ethics of human experimentation while Sarah and Rachel band together to fight the HBIC.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: President Barack Obama, Madonna

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Patrick Wilson, Gayle King, Gary Johnson, William Weld

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dave Franco, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Diarrhea Planet, Jon Theodore

Conan: John C. Reilly, Lucy Hale, Tom Papa