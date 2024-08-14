More than a year after the second season wrapped up, Bel-Air is just a few hours away from premiering its third season on Peacock. The new season will focus primarily on Will Smith’s first summer in Bel-Air where there’s “no school” and “no uniforms” and just “pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin.'” If you know Bel-Air, you know all the above can’t come without some drama. So let’s dive into what we can expect for the upcoming episodes:

When Do Bel-Air Episodes 1-3 Come Out?

The first three episodes in Bel-Air season three, titled “Baby, I’m Back,” “Pivot,” and “True Colors,” will arrive on August 15. The episodes will be available on Thursday, 8/15 on Peacock starting at 3am EST/12am PST. Synopses for the “Baby, I’m Back,” “Pivot,” and “True Colors” episodes can be found below:

“Baby, I’m Back”:

Summertime in Bel-Air brings big changes for the Banks family, who prepare to host their annual Juneteenth festivities.

“Pivot”:

Will and Carlton get jobs at the Beverly Hills Country Club, but the experience is nothing like they expected; looking to level up, they find inspiration at Phil’s law firm event.

“True Colors”:

Will and Carlton go to a downtown car event to promote their new brand, “Blackccess”; Phil scopes out a potential client; Viv finds her Neeman Fellowship candidate in an unexpected place.

‘Bel-Air’ season three premieres on Peacock on August 15 at 3am EST/12am PST. Seasons 1-2 are now available to stream on Peacock.