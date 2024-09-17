When Does Kaitlin Olson’s ‘High Potential’ Stream On Hulu?

Even though she’s been starring in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for almost two decades (!) that doesn’t stop Kaitlin Olson from branching out to yet another project. The actress recently earned an Emmy nomination for her guest role on Hacks and now she’s onto her next venture as the lead in ABC’s High Potential. It her husband can have multiple things on the docket why can’t she?!

When Does High Potential Stream On Hulu?

The first season will consist of ten episodes. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 pm EST beginning on September 17th. Then it will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

In High Potential, Olson plays Morgan, a single mom with a high IQ who begins assisting with police investigations thanks to her unconventional wit. The series was based on a French show with a similar premise. Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Judy Reyes, and Taran Killam also star. Here is the official description:

Starring Kaitlin Olson, High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). The series is based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI)”.

Olson has described Morgan as “very flawed, very mouthy,” but she has depth that many other Olson characters don’t. “This woman is very grounded. She is a very loving mother. I’m a very loving mother. That wasn’t so hard to jump into,” she said.

Check out the trailer below: