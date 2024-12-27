This series will carry on through the new year, and the former 1883 actor-turned Sheridan muse (that is an unofficial term, but it’s fun, much like Landman) is hitting his stride as the ten-episode season rolls on.

Yellowstone has come to an end , but the Yellowstone saga will continue with The Madison and without Matthew McConaughey . Taylor Sheridan has also managed to build up a healthy supply of standalone series like Lioness and Tulsa King, but currently, the Sicario scribe’s audience is all about Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton as oil-field wheeler and dealer Tommy Norton.

When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 8 Come Out?

This weekend’s episode will stream on December 29 on Paramount+ with the following description: “Tommy gets connected to the National Guard; Rebecca becomes increasingly suspicious of Cooper.” Exactly what the National Guard will have to do with Tommy’s varied daily duties remains to be seen, but if it’s in line with the rest of this season, this could involve clean-ups on the messes that have erupted thus far on Landman.

How Cooper (Jacob Lofland) has been enduring these horrors without overwhelming inner trauma remains to be seen. We do know, however, that Tommy has been not only flirting with professional danger but personal havoc in reuniting with his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) is a ticking time bomb in her own way as the season grinds forth.

Three more episodes remain in the first Landman season, and the world-weary Tommy Norton will surely make ’em count.