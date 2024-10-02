When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 10 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)

After four years and 39 episodes, Power Book II: Ghost is days away from coming to an end with its series finale episode. Viewers will see the show go out with a bang after last week’s episode shocked fans with the death of Monet Tejada, played by Mary J. Blige. Monet died in a shootout during Noma and Cane’s wedding after Monet and her crew’s original plan to kill Noma fails.

Now, for the season finale, we can expect the Tejada children to avenge Monet’s death while Tariq and Brayden continue their journey toward taking over the drug game. Additionally, we can expect one final crazy twist to bring the Power Book II: Ghost series to an official end.