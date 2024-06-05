When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 13 Come Out?

With just a few episodes left in season six of The Chi , we last encounter an Emmett who finally realized that he was running out of options. His deal with Douda requires him to kill Alicia so that Douda will spare his life. However, Emmett wants to work with Alicia and sees her as an asset and someone who could help him get out from under Douda’s rule. With that in mind, Emmett makes a risky confession and deal with Alicia, and it pays off in the end. That’s the good for him, the bad is Douda is getting very impatient with Emmett’s inability to complete his side of their deal. So what happens next? Here’s when you can find out.

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season 6 will be found below.)

When Will The Chi Season 6, Episode 13 Come Out?

The thirteenth episode of The Chi season six, titled “Legacy,” will arrive on June 7. The episode will be available on Friday, 6/7 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the SHOWTIME TV channel on May 12 at 9 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Legacy” can be found below:

Douda’s birthday sparks emotions; shocking news brings new problems for Emmett and Kiesha; Damien makes a surprising discovery while Alonzo takes a bold step.

‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 is now streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6, part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME