When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 15 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season 6 will be found below.)
The penultimate episode in season six of The Chi leaves plenty at stock for the future of the series’ characters, especially after last week’s episode “Smoke & Mirrors.” Emmett is still working to break free from Douda’s grasp, but the new discovery of Nuk being Ronnie’s biological father has made his life more stressful that it needs to be. Now that Victor is free from jail for good, he must regain some sense of normalcy in his life and that includes working to win back his girlfriend Fatima. Elsewhere, Papa continues his new job as assistant to Pastor Zeke and Nina rekindles an old flame with a past lover.
Here’s what to expect on the next episode in The Chi season six:
When Will The Chi Season 6, Episode 15 Come Out?
The fifteenth episode of The Chi season six, titled “Tower Of Terror,” will arrive on June 21. The episode will be available on Friday, 6/21 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the SHOWTIME TV channel on June 23 at 9 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Tower Of Terror” can be found below:
Emmett struggles with his new normal; Roselyn stresses over her own safety; Victor weighs his political career and life with Fatima; the city is on edge for what lies ahead.
‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 is now streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6, part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME