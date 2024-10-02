Though fans hoped the series would survive long enough to see a fourth season, All American: Homecoming has unfortunately come to an end after three seasons. The show was a spin-off of the original All American series with former All American actor Geffri Maya taking on the lead role as Simone Hicks. Since its start, we watched Simone navigate life as a rising tennis star at an HBCU institution, as well as juggling stressful friendship and rollercoaster romances. The show’s final season is officially in the books, and soon, you’ll be able to watch that season on Netflix.

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3 Be On Netflix?

Season three of All American: Homecoming will premiere on Netflix on October 15. That comes just 16 days after the season three finale aired on CW. It’s a short wait for fans who may have been hoping to binge the new season of the popular streamer. If you’ve been able to avoid spoilers on social media and elsewhere all season, here’s what you need to know about All American: Homecoming season 3:

Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea, the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam, Keisha and Nate all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.

‘All American: Homecoming’ season three will be available to stream on Netflix on October 15.