Spencer James’ dreams are coming true as All American season six comes to a close. He got drafted to the NFL and went on to not only win a Super Bowl, but win Super Bowl MVP as well. Now, his next mission is to pull off a great wedding for him and Olivia. They have the full support of The Vortex, and now it’s time to execute. We’ll see it all unfold in the next episode of All American, which arrives in a little over a day.

When Will All American Season 6, Episode 14 Come Out?

The fourteenth episode of All American season six, titled “I Do (Part 1),” will arrive on July 8. The Jes Macallan-directed and Micah Cyrus and Carrie Gutenberg-written episode will be available on Monday, 7/8 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “I Do (Part 1)” can be found below:

It’s been five months since Spencer was named Super Bowl MVP and he and Olivia are now focused on one thing — pulling off the perfect wedding weekend. Jordan considers a new job offer, and his and Layla’s search for a new home takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Laura and Grace go head-to-head to see who can write the best speech, and Coop and Asher plan a special bachelor/bachelorette party.

You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode fourteen below:

#Spelivia wedding festivities have begun!! 🥳

Don't miss a new episode of #AllAmerican Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on The CW: https://t.co/kOQdFE6xbP pic.twitter.com/DuNq2Ov8Xm — All American (@CWAllAmerican) June 30, 2024

