AMC

It is no secret that Andrew Lincoln — the lead on The Walking Dead for the last eight seasons — will exit the series in the front half of the upcoming make-or-break ninth season. From what we understand, he’ll also be leaving the series before he has the opportunity to meet the next big villain on the show, Alpha, who will be played by Samantha Morton. (Lincoln found out about her casting during San Diego Comic Con, presumably well after he’d already filmed his final episode on the series.)

There remains a lot of speculation, however, about how Rick will exit the show. Will he sacrifice himself? Will he be killed by Maggie? Negan? Will he get bit by a zombie? Or will his character leave Alexandria and relocate? Showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week that she “really wanted to be respectful of that character and send him off in a great way.” Is the best way to be respectful to Lincoln to kill him off in spectacular fashion? Or is it to allow him to leave Alexandria, head held high, knowing that he helped rebuild the community after the All-Out War?

Andrew Lincoln himself certainly has a preference, as he told the press after Comic-Con. Lincoln would much rather remain upright: