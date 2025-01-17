Taylor Sheridan’s devoted audience is currently in a rare lull between shows. Paramount+ recently streamed Landman‘s first season finale, but 1923 is waiting in the wings for a February return. The Madison is currently filming a debut season, and Tulsa King will almost certainly be back for a third round. No word has surfaced on more Lioness, but Landman was so well popular and well-received that it’s hard to imagine Sheridan walking away from more.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Landman?

Nothing has been made official yet. However, Sheridan appears to have set the stage for future storytelling with Tommy Norton taking over Monty Miller’s place as head honcho of M-Tex Oil.

Billy Bob Thornton also told Entertainment Weekly that, if there’s a renewal, he understands that filming will start soon, meaning, “sometime around February, March, somewhere in there,” but he added, “I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business.”

As for the fate of Monty Miller, Jon Hamm recently spoke with Hollywood Reporter after series co-creator Christian Wallace confirmed Monty’s death. Hamm elaborated on Tommy Norton’s difficult new direction, should there be a renewal:

“That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] – heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak. That stuff is true and I think his journey through not only the time on the show but the rest of his life is: careful what you wish for. I think he’s definitely found that with his relationship with Angela [his reconciled ex-wife played by Ali Larter], and I think his relationship with his son [Cooper, played by Jacob Lofland] and daughter [Aynsley, played by Michelle Randolph] are really going to be burdens for him to manage as well.”

Additionally, the season finale opened up a greater piece of the acting pie for Monty’s wife, Cami, portrayed by Demi Moore. It was a role that sadly felt ornamental throughout this past season, so fingers crossed for much more Moore and official Landman second season news coming soon.