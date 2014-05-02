10 Reasons Why We Want Emma Stone To Be Our Best Friend

Our feelings for Emma Stone aren’t dissimilar to this Emma Stone GIF: she is THE BEST.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might be “a casualty of a mass-marketing campaign” and a “product to sell merch,” but hey, it stars Emma Stone, so it’s still worth, well, maybe not a $15 movie ticket, but I’m going to watch the HELL out of it when it’s on HBO next year. Rather than list all the reasons why she should ditch Andrew Garfield and totally hook up with me, and then we’d have sassy, quick-witted children, I’m instead going to explain why she would make a great best friend (with benefits…?).
1. Her feelings on alcohol are appreciated and supported.
2. What were we talking about? I got lost in some witch-like eyes.
3. Something something exercise.
4. She’d be the one person who could actually make karaoke fun.
I am not saying that if Emma whistles I will literally sign away my freedom and become her personal slave but…ok I am saying it
easy A’s still one of my favourite movies ever, mainly because of her.
This is the Buzzfeediest post Uproxx has ever done.
You beat me to it.
Just wait, I’m sure there’re gonna be able to top this.
What’re you, new?
Shit…
I liked this post better this morning when it was on Pajiba.
[www.pajiba.com]
My fave actress, bar none. I want to be her when I don’t grow up.
Emma Stone can get it.