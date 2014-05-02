10 Reasons Why We Want Emma Stone To Be Our Best Friend

#Emma Stone #The Amazing Spider-Man 2
05.02.14 4 years ago 10 Comments
Our feelings for Emma Stone aren’t dissimilar to this Emma Stone GIF: she is THE BEST.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might be “a casualty of a mass-marketing campaign” and a “product to sell merch,” but hey, it stars Emma Stone, so it’s still worth, well, maybe not a $15 movie ticket, but I’m going to watch the HELL out of it when it’s on HBO next year. Rather than list all the reasons why she should ditch Andrew Garfield and totally hook up with me, and then we’d have sassy, quick-witted children, I’m instead going to explain why she would make a great best friend (with benefits…?).

1. Her feelings on alcohol are appreciated and supported.

emmastone-alcohol

2. What were we talking about? I got lost in some witch-like eyes.

emma eyes

3. Something something exercise.

emma shakeweight

4. She’d be the one person who could actually make karaoke fun.

emma win wi

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emma Stone#The Amazing Spider-Man 2
TAGSBEST FRIENDSemma stoneThe Amazing Spider-Man 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP