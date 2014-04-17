10 Short, But Sweet Games You Should Play Through This Long Weekend

Woooo, long weekend coming up! For a lot of folks with no extra room in their schedules, long weekends are just about the only time any gaming gets done, so the time has to be spent wisely. Now, you could start on an epic RPG this weekend (which you’ll get around to finishing sometime in 2017) or you could get a complete experience over the span of a single weekend.

Short games tend to get a bad rap from gamers, but there are plenty of games that are great despite being over quickly. Hell, there’s some games that a great partly because they’re short. Here are some great, brief gaming experiences you can have this weekend while your stomach churns through its Easter ham…

Star Fox 64

Time required for a basic playthrough: 1 – 2 hrs

Pretty much the ideal short game. You can beat Star Fox 64 in about an hour, but the game’s multiple paths and the ever-present challenge to improve your score, makes the game hugely replayable. Also, the game features Peppy, the greatest rabbit in video game history, so it’s thematically appropriate for Easter weekend. For those who don’t have an N64 plugged in any more, there’s a really well done remake of the game for the 3DS.

The Cave

Time required for a basic playthrough: 3 – 5 hrs

The Cave, last year’s criminally underrated adventure-platformer from Ron Gilbert (the creator of Monkey Island) is lean, mean, and makes it’s point without an excess of padding. And hey, if your first playthrough is over a little too quick, you can always venture through the game with a new combination of characters.