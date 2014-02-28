The 12 Highest Rated Westerns On Netflix Streaming

Related: The 50 Best Movies On Netflix, Ranked
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly 4 stars out of 2,223,561 ratings.
The third film in Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy, the movie’s musical score became just as iconic as Clint Eastwood’s squint and contributed to it becoming one of the most parodied films in pop culture. Perhaps the greatest western ever made, its central character, the man with no name must compete with a Mexican bandit and ruthless hit man for buried Confederate gold. Rotten Tomatoes 97, IMDB 9.0
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid 4 stars out of 2,233,227 ratings.
It’s kind of a general rule that westerns take place in the American Southwest, (the Australian Outback can provide a suitable change of locale) but Butch Cassidy dodges this bullet and still succeeds as a fun western that never takes itself too seriously. In order to evade justice, train robbers Butch and Sundance flee to Bolivia in search of greener criminal pastures. Paul Newman and Robert Redford have great comedic chemistry, and in 2003 the movie was entered into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Rotten Tomatoes 93, IMDB 8.2
Lonesome Dove 4.1 stars out of 1,136,608 ratings.
Based on Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the mini-series with Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones follows a pair of former Texas Rangers who decide to move a herd of cattle up to Montana. The mini-series boasts an all-star supporting cast with Danny Glover, Anjelica Huston, Barry Corbin, and Steve Buscemi, and won an impressive seven Emmy Awards in 1989. IMDB 8.9
Dances With Wolves 3.9 stars out of 4,444,538 ratings.
Not the typical western as it’s absent of cowboys and train-robbing bandits, Kevin Costner’s 1990 western epic follows a Union Army officer who rejects society to live on the American frontier and befriend a group of Sioux Indians. The movie’s buffalo hunting sequences are incredible to watch and garnered the movie an Oscar for “Best Cinematography”, in addition to its six other Academy Award wins. Rotten Tomatoes 87, IMDB 8.0
Hell On Wheels 4.3 stars out of 908,792 ratings.
Hell On Wheels is never going to pull as wide an audience as AMC’s other darlings, but the series’ diverse mix of characters and cutthroat action make it worthy of a Netflix binge. Former Confederate soldier and slave owner Cullen Bohannon tracks the group of Union soldiers responsible for his murdered his wife in the midst of America’s post-Civil War railroad expansion. IMDB 8.3
A Fistful Of Dollars 3.9 stars out of 901,138 ratings.
Why Netflix doesn’t have the full Dollars trilogy available for streaming is a frustrating mystery, but we can start at the beginning with A Fistful Of Dollars. The story of the man with no name working as a hired gun for two rival gangs in a small town kicked off the spaghetti western sub-genre, and was released in Italy a surprising three years before coming to the States in 1967. Rotten Tomatoes 91, IMDB 8.1
I’m going to assume Deadwood, 3:10 to Yuma, and Tombstone are not available on Netflix.
High Noon used to be on Netflix until very recently. Shane, too.
Too bad, because they’re pretty damn good.
I don’t care how much people hated it, I loved LOVED The Quick and the Dead.
Judging by some of those Eastwood selections, a lot of his work isn’t available either.
And ‘Quigley Down Under’.
@The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air
Are you saying you’re clamoring for Shane to come back? To Netflix streaming?
I could never get tired of watching the Dollars Trilogy, especially The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
Gotta throw out some love for The Shakiest Gun in the West while we’re at it.
Also, although it doesn’t take place in the American West, I’d have to say that The Good, the Bad, the Weird does the Western some real justice.
Still the best trilogy of all time in my opinion. For a few dollars more gets no love lol
Dances With Wolves?? I saw that, and it looks like someone just stole Avatar and made a western out of it.
Or, given the way time works, it was the other way around.
seriously? i actually have to say i’m being sarcastic when i make a joke versus just pointing out the obvious of “Avatar is just a copy of Dances With Wolves!!!”
Big whoosh for Otto Man.
Man, I need more coffee.
It was the double question mark that threw me — made it seem sincerely dumb instead of smartly dumb.
It’s okay, Otto Man. We all need more coffee.
Is this the place to mention how much genius went into Silverodo?
In Mother Russia, Smurfs dance with you.
@Otto Man: Two question marks is the universal sign for sarcasm
You forgot Serenity. SHUT UP, IT IS TOO A WESTERN!
I’d buy that for a dollar.
Once Upon a Time in the West is not just an amazing film, but an excuse to push this fan video for Arcade Fire’s “My Body Is a Cage.”
That has always been one of my favourite fan made music videos, glad it still gets some love.
Okay…my comment isn’t showing up for some reason so, one more try.
I clicked on this post just to make sure this movie was listed. Made my little cousins watch this Thief of Baghdad last Christmas.
Of course when it finally goes throu there’s a typo.
I meant, I made them watch this AND The Thief of Baghdad. They absolutely still hold up. Even the teenagers didn’t snark at the special effects.
Liberty Valance rules, and I don’t really like westerns.
I silently curse whenever I see The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly come up on my TV. Only because I know there’s no way I will be changing the channel, and I will be committed until the end.
I still contend that the last 15 minutes are among some of the greatest ever captured on film…
“I still contend that the last 15 minutes are among some of the greatest ever captured on film…”
No argument here.
I prefer A Fistful of Dollars to The Good, et al. I recognize the quality of the entire trilogy (in fact it’s always my dark horse nomination for any Best Movie Trilogy discussion), but A Fistful just interests me more.
For some reason it was the amazing ending that I got to see first. Seeing the whole movie after that was a bit dissapointing & I still hate that this happened. To already have seen the ending of such a great movie…
Fortunately I saw the movie years later a second time on the big screen at a film festival, and loved the shit out of it.
A Fistful of Dollars-a Yojimbo ripoff shot it on a small budget with Eastwood slumming from Rawhide. Nobody could imagine how successful it would be.
@Thornus I’m with you on that one. Few dollars more doesnt get enough praise in my opinion though.
It’s pretty crazy that A Fistful of Dollars is subpar when compared to the movie it is a clone of, Yojimbo, yet still an awesome movie.
Outlaw Josey Wales. I insist everyone watch that one.
Great line: I didn’t surrender. They took my horse and made him surrender.
You gonna pull those pistols or whistle Dixie?
Dyin ain’t much of a living, boy.
Also, Buzzards gotta eat, same as worms.
I always heard there were three kinds of suns in Kansas…
Unforgiven much?
Is it even on Netflix? And I’m guessing Django Unchained and True Grit (the Coen brothers version) are too new? (I’ve never used Netflix, don’t know after how many years they add a movie)
The Coen brothers True Grit was available for streaming for a long time, but I think they removed it with the New Year’s purge.
It was a sad, sad day when I fired up Netflix and discovered that The Proposition was no longer available for streaming.
Another awesome Aussie western.
Where’s Paint Your Wagon?
Found it.
[www.myvideo.de]
I really wish the genre wasn’t dead now and days.
I don’t think it’s dead as much as lots of key elements and themes are now just being applied to different settings and time periods. Think Winter’s Bone, No Country for Old Men, Animal Kingdom, even Drive to a certain extent. Throw Justified, True Detective and parts of The Wire in there for tv. I guess you could make the argument that (and I hate this word but whatever) “gritty” crime movie/tv serials have picked up the mantle for the classic western.
Loathe as I am to comment on this, one of many Netflix advertisements disguised as articles, a really good straight-up western that came out a few years ago was Ed Harris’s APPALOOSA.
A very neat little meat-and-potatoes western. No frills or post modern flourishes. Just a good story well told.
Rio Bravo. Needs more Rio Bravo.
Needs My Name Is Nobody (its opening sequence is an awesome parody of the one of Once Upon a Time in the West), and The Great Silence.
I never saw My Name Is Nobody, but I know it’s cheery theme by Ennio Morricone very well.
I loved whats-his-face in the Trinity movies. They Call Me Trinity and Trinity is Still My Name
Terence Hill. My Name is Nobody is Leone’s answer to the Spencer/Hill flicks irishda mentioned (western comico), and I imagine it was pretty convenient for him that he just had to parody himself (and could bury Sam Peckinpah). Same goes for Morricone, his Ride of the Valkyries theme for the Wild Bunch is hilarious.
There’s no The Missing, which I routinely put up as one of the best movies ever, therefore, I hate you all.
Two Mules for Sister Sara and Joe Kidd are fine Clint Eastwood westerns. They’re not in the same league as For a Few Dollars More, The Good The Bad and The Ugly, or Unforgiven. But they are still enjoyable on their own level.
All of Clint Eastwood’s western’s are amazing, chalk full of dark humor and badass lines. I think my favorite is from High Plains Drifter, when a guy sneaks up behind him with a knife and Clint says, “You’re gonna look awful silly with that knife sticking out of your ass.”
Re Man from Snowy River: how can a movie that takes place in Australia be considered a western? it’s not even western Australia.
I’d really love to see some new westerns made, something along the lines of Seraphim Falls
The Jack Bull… very available on Netflix.
this list is bad and netflix should feel bad
I watched Once Upon a Time in the West again this week, still fuckin’ awesome.
Q: How many mysterious drifters has Eastwood played?
A: Not enough.
Ummm, The Magnificent 7? Classic western take of the amazing 7 Samurai by Kurosawa. Netflix needs to upgrade their streaming collection if this one isn’t on the list.
I didn’t even notice if High Plains Drifter was mentioned. Another underrated western…
Heath Ledger’s Ned Kelly was pretty good from what I remember.
How about Two Mules for Sister Sara, The Man who Shot Liberty Valance and the spagetti westerns.
Looks like a good list. A lot of these films made my own personal list of the ten best movies of the past 20 years. Too bad my favorite isn’t here though. [thefilmbox.org]
None of the Clint Eastwood movies are streaming on Netflix.