Here’s A Golden Treasury Of Cats And Dogs Amusingly Caught Unaware Of Christmas

Entertainment Editor
12.22.14 3 Comments

Christmas is coming, but not all animals are ready for the big day. Much like this supercut of cats hatefully assaulting Christmas trees, there are other murderously perturbed cats and sad-eyed, confused dogs who are wholly unprepared for the holy day.

Continue on for 15 cats and dogs who could never be ready for this bowl of jelly.

[via / via]

@thecatduo Some cats just aren't Christmas enthusiasts.🎄#catsonholidays

A post shared by 👕 Fashionable cats (@catswearclothes) on

[via / via]

Going caroling

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

[GIFs via lilprince / Video available here]

lolcat-christmas-58a lolcat-christmas-58b
lolcat-christmas-58c lolcat-christmas-58d
lolcat-christmas-58e lolcat-christmas-58f

“It’s beginning to look a lot like F*ck This.” — Kakies

“Mistle-no.” — eab0036

“Get a cat they said. It’ll be fun.” — CaribSoul

[via / via]

[via / via]

“I think he knows what his Xmas gift is.” — TheNapman

“Not everyone is as excited about Christmas.” — Robot_Processing

Photographed by MMakram.

[via]

[via]

[via]

