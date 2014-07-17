19 Year-Old Twin Redhead Sisters Were Arrested In Raleigh For Alleged Prostitution

When you’re 19 years-old and have the rest of your life ahead of you, what do you do with yourself? You apparently set up a prostitution stop at a hotel behind a local mall. Via ABC 11:
Raleigh police have arrested 19-year-old twin sisters on prostitution charges.
Sarah and Katelyn Lothrop – of Bullock in Granville County – were taken into custody Wednesday on Summit Park Drive – a hotel area behind Crabtree Valley Mall.
Both women are charged with aiding and abetting prostitution. Sarah Lothrop was also charged with simple assault.
According to arrest warrants, the twins advertised on a website, posted pictures, and “maintained a dwelling for the purpose of prostitution.”
While it’s easy to say this or that about how these girls got into this situation, we don’t really know. I think most of us can agree that getting into prostitution with your twin sister is pretty strange. The sister on the left looks totally cool with it, but the one on the right looks like she’s about to flip out and stab someone with a glitter pen.
(Via ABC 11)
I think we know. They look 35. Its Meth.
It’s always Meth. Whenever I think it’s not Meth, it’s Meth.
^^^^ These
Definitely.
You guys think it’s the blue stuff? My boy Badger says they don’t make it any more :(
Raleigh in the house
Maybe now parking there won’t be as bad.
representing where I went to school well. Go Wolfpack!!
Kissed by fire…. and crabs?
Red Lobsters? Oh God that sounds like a horrifying STD.
would & would
You might not after looking at the dailymail link below
@harvey mooseknuckle that links reveals that they have massive craniums. But since they’re twins…..I wouldn’t pay for it, but after a few pints…..
doesn’t matter. had sex
wincest?
heyy nooww !!! ..was hoping they would put up the website they allegedly where advertising ..
backpage
I’ll be honest, I would totally smoke a hw and have these girls wearing mermaid tails in a heartbeat, fuck how much it would cost me. Redheads and crack is like crack to me.
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
Much more here (including website). Still trying to determine if one picture is NSFW or just a teeny thong
There’s no thong.
Fuck me. Yes, there is. I had to get the fucking CIA to analyze it, but it’s there.
Totally look at their facebook pages, those Lothrops seem like interesting folk
Ladies everywhere, please clean off your mirrors. Jus sayin.
@CottonCandy …should I even inquire as to what you saw on their mirrors??
Clint is going to be in some serious trouble when everyone gets to their Facebooks. He certainly does not like those minority folks
They should contact someone at Brazzers when they get out.
The inhaler in the shirt is a nice touch
Yep – spotted that too.
** pffft hufff shhhh ** OK baby – ready to party?
@Pencotron2 how much you wanna bet that’s where she hides her meth?
I think her sister hides her meth up her cooch, that’s why she looks so faded!
An interesting theory – if it takes off though, asthmatic nerds everywhere will be rolling in new found street cred.
The best pert of the UK post is how horrible their English skills are: Rases = Racist and Baught = Bought. It’s truly no wonder they were swiftly busted. Also, METH.
That’s what one of the girls on Facebook said.
Read it correctly.
@Chris91 I think he was mentioning that the UK post includes quotes that show how horrible their English is.
pert = part
Oh, sweet irony.
Bathe them, dress them in Ariel Little Mermaid costumes, and bring them to my chamber!
On the one hand, twin redheads.
On the other, a pair of crippling meth addictions.
Truly a tragedy.
Yeah, the fantasy would definitely be greater than the reality in this case. So excuse me while I fantasize for a while ABOUT TWIN RED-HEAD HOOKERS!!
I smell a movie!
You know you’re a shitty parent when both twins end up as whores.
They just need a better PIMP is all. That word comes with a lot of negative connotation, but just look at what a respected pimp can do to help these girls:
Advertisement – A good pimp doesn’t put ads on the internet calling out unwanted attention. He puts dem hos in tha street! Not only does having to sell face to face help build the girl’s social skills, all the walking also gives them some healthy exercise.
Guidance – On these girl’s Facebook, they talked about getting off drugs. WRONG. They don’t know what a crippling effect withdrawal has on the human body. It’s the worst! All they need is just less drugs. A good pimp holds onto a hos supply and only gives them a little taste when they do a good job.
Love – Most girls fall into prostitution because someone in their life didn’t love them enough (usually dad). A pimp fills that void, making her whole again. Sometimes though, hos can mistake kindness for weakness, so a good pimp should never be afraid to show how much he loves that ho. Usually, a tender yet forceful backhand gets the point across.
These are just a few of the services that I, Sir Cheddar Ice, provide.
Please, have these beautiful ladies contact me when they get out. Like right when they get out! Time is money and Sir Cheddar don’t want to haft to choke a bitch!
Katie’s Facebook is open and hilarious.
[www.facebook.com]
Sarah’s too
[www.facebook.com]
Apparently big heroin addicts who don’t mind talking about it on their public facebook pages lol.
Not anymore… Down and down.
And hey, they are friends with Tom from MySpace. Aren’t they too young to even understand that?
If I owned the Bunny Ranch or some similar establishment, I would be firing up the ol’ Bunnymobile for a recruiting trip to NC
You know nothing, Jon Snow.
so where are the stories about all the black backpage prostitutes? First WWE and now this. All this racism is killing me inside