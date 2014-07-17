19 Year-Old Twin Redhead Sisters Were Arrested In Raleigh For Alleged Prostitution

When you’re 19 years-old and have the rest of your life ahead of you, what do you do with yourself? You apparently set up a prostitution stop at a hotel behind a local mall. Via ABC 11:

Raleigh police have arrested 19-year-old twin sisters on prostitution charges.

Sarah and Katelyn Lothrop – of Bullock in Granville County – were taken into custody Wednesday on Summit Park Drive – a hotel area behind Crabtree Valley Mall.

Both women are charged with aiding and abetting prostitution. Sarah Lothrop was also charged with simple assault.

According to arrest warrants, the twins advertised on a website, posted pictures, and “maintained a dwelling for the purpose of prostitution.”

While it’s easy to say this or that about how these girls got into this situation, we don’t really know. I think most of us can agree that getting into prostitution with your twin sister is pretty strange. The sister on the left looks totally cool with it, but the one on the right looks like she’s about to flip out and stab someone with a glitter pen.

(Via ABC 11)

