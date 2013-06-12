2 Chainz Reportedly Busted For Weed, Sizzurp Possession At LAX

2 Chainz really isn’t having the best week.
After being robbed at gunpoint (he denies it, cops say it’s so) on Sunday, the Def Jam rapper was pinched for possession of marijuana after he was caught with the drug in terminal 5 at LAX airport on Tuesday. TMZ is also reporting that Tity had Promethazine in his possession and was also hit with a felony narcotics possession charge.
On Monday, the rapper spent a portion of the day on Twitter refuting claims he had been robbed. After a few posts, he finalized his short address with a tweet which read “Rule# 3 we definitely got geeked up in San Fran, best smoke in the world. 2 blessed 2 stress.”
We have not be able to confirm if that’s the same weed he was arrested with at the airport.
RT @pjhoody: I guess the feds….were watching. [twitpic.com] RT @RapUp: 2 Chainz Arrested for Weed at LAX [goo.gl]
I always wondered how these dudes get caught up like this. Outside of plain stupidity. Who really thinks they’re getting their drugs past TSA after 9/11?
Lots of people get em by…I personally am NOT interested in testing my luck but I know plenty of folks who have and I’d say 99% of the time you’ll be straight as long as you’re not an idiot about it. The potential consequences of that 1% is too much for me.
Yep. I know the majority gets them through with no problem – and social media plays no part.
not worth the risk IMO. just cop when you get wherever you’re going.
Yep – or charter a private jet – they do not check anything and it costs little compared to a drug charge. But these industry dudes would rather spend the money on making it rain, designer names, etc, etc., etc.
You aint neva told no lie @ TRA
SRSLY, you check-in your baggage at the airport. They make it sound as though he had it in his carry on? IDK. Point is dude made a dummy move.
Dog. Put it in your pocket. It’s THAT easy.
Yeah but at the end of the day it isn’t worth getting caught
BTW – I had no idea Promethazine was used to get high? I take it for nausea, vomiting, and pain (during/after hospital visits)… and all it does is cure that and make me sleep. What effect makes it euphoric? It is not a narcotic. Do you have to combine it with something else or consume it in ridiculously high doses to achieve some sort of high?
I could drink a glass of water and feel exactly the same as when I take it (in other words, it gives no odd or favorable feeling at all).
apparently it’s one of the key ingredients to making syrup.
Dang. I had no idea. If that is the case, perhaps I should stop taking it. I am supposed to take it multiple times per day but take it 2-3 times a year.
quoting tmz – “Promethazine — one of the 2 main ingredients in sizzurp.”
Appreciate that info.
The prometh mixed with codeine is the syrup, then add sprite. I dont think prometh does much by itself.
Watching these finals (DunKan) but dang, who comes up with/thinks up these concoctions lol
Both make you sleepy (only difference is codeine does give you a feeling). How can anyone be productive – you would always be sleeping? But now I know why so many have died from syrup. You cannot mix two powerful things that cause sleep like that. Your heart will either stop beating, or you will stop breathing while asleep.
TRA does not listen to Texas or southern hip hop at all
CONFIRMED
let’s clear up some misinformation:
promethazine (PHENERGAN) is not used to get high. it’s not even a controlled substance. that second ingredient that TMZ doesn’t name in syrup is codeine. codeine is definitely a controlled substance. the syrup they mention is PHENERGAN with CODEINE
in general, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, etc. are opioids. things to look out for in opioids: sedation, respiratory depression, constipation, addiction, nausea/vomiting.
the reasons why all these dudes were dying is because they overdosed on the opioids, and their bodies’ breathing systems shut down to levels so low they couldn’t compensate for, and of course they were in their sleep, lying prone which makes it even harder to breathe.
TRA, listen to your doctor, not TMZ or the internet. if the med works for you, it works, don’t worry about all this other non sense.
much love to the TSS crew!
@alexander james
Appreciate the info – I stay away from opioids – even when prescribed (too easy to get addicted). The Promethazine and its role in syrup just confused me. I do a lot of research on my own as my physicians are quick to prescribe opioids.
@RaggaStuffin
lol
I am behind a lot of the artists and labels of Texas and the south – I just do not mess with drugs. And the artists know not to have or do that stuff around me. Naive to drugs… an expert at Hip-Hop ;)
TRA.
Cough syrup.
Soda.
Usually, you just pour an oz. in and stir it up. It slows everything down, and yes, it makes you sleepy.
I don’t partake, but one of my barbers was pouring up while cutting my hair one time. Nerve-wracking experience, but one of the best cuts of my life!
promenthazine is an ingrediant in tuss.
it potentiates the codeine.
lmao @RaggaStuffin
2Chainz too old for that mess. He damn near 40.