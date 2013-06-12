2 Chainz Reportedly Busted For Weed, Sizzurp Possession At LAX

06.11.13 5 years ago 23 Comments

2-chainz-arrested

2 Chainz really isn’t having the best week.

After being robbed at gunpoint (he denies it, cops say it’s so) on Sunday, the Def Jam rapper was pinched for possession of marijuana after he was caught with the drug in terminal 5 at LAX airport on Tuesday. TMZ is also reporting that Tity had Promethazine in his possession and was also hit with a felony narcotics possession charge.

On Monday, the rapper spent a portion of the day on Twitter refuting claims he had been robbed. After a few posts, he finalized his short address with a tweet which read “Rule# 3 we definitely got geeked up in San Fran, best smoke in the world. 2 blessed 2 stress.”

We have not be able to confirm if that’s the same weed he was arrested with at the airport.

