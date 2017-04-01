Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day, so prepare for a barrage of stupid social media updates and cheesy corporate attempts at humor. We’ve previously recommended 25 pranks which weren’t completely terrible things done by awful human beings. Here are the 20 best April Fool’s Day pranks for this year, and the same ground rules apply:
We’re leaving out pranks that make people genuinely fear for their safety. We’re also avoiding pranks that could easily lead to an injury. No pranks that could do expensive damage to other people’s property. No pranks that cost people jobs or get people sued. No pranks that would take an unreasonable amount of time for someone to clean up. In other words, no sociopathic stuff. Just silliness. Because it’s April Fools’ Day, not “Prove You’re A Solipsist Dick” Day.
We’re not sure when April Fools’ Day turned into The Purge, but it’s time to nip that sh*t in the bud. With pepper spray, if necessary.
Twenty of our favorite “probably won’t get you punched in the larynx” April Fools’ pranks are collected below.
“Get your orange juice ready!” – Rizzu7
Instructions here.
“Hey, do you want the rest of my shake? I’m full.” – flamingochicky
“So I told my brothers I had made them ‘brownies’ – April Fools!” – maddionaire
“My buddy ran to his car so fast when I told him someone ‘slashed’ his tires.” – J_Baker58523
“Either someone at the office has a sense of humor… or we are sooooo f*cked”
– mrpoopfeast420 (Cool name, bro.)
Somebody saw the previous picture and did their own version. [via]
“We got a new toaster at work today, People have been shouting all morning.” – Overlyattachedhubby
“My coworker has a phonetic alphabet cheat sheet for phone calls. He’s in for a surprise.” – funketobiasdr
A guy printed this document to get back at his loud neighbors with an unsecured wireless printer.
“My friends made the mistake of asking me to watch their pets while they were out of town.” — Naptiva (More Nic Cage pranks available here and here.)
I could watch that last GIF with the unspooling toilet paper all day. ROFL.
17 and 18 are the best and genuinely funny, but how do the orange juice one and the last one not make you a horrible person?
I HATE April 1 because as you said, it has pretty much turned into “Be a Dick and Laugh At People Day”, but some of these are priceless. The Nic Cage one had me laughing at my desk.
Holee schneikes. #20 all day long.
As for #14
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
When I was around 16-17, my dad bought my little brother a life-size cardboard standee of Michael Jordan. A few hours after he came home with it that night, the 3 of us were in the backyard playing and we heard my mom scream at the top of her lungs. The 3 of us run into the house and find her sitting on the ground, both crying and laughing at the same time.
After getting her breath back she said that when she went into my brothers room to clean up and saw the Jordan stand-ee, she thought a thief had broken into the house, lol. Not an Arpril Fool’s prank exactly, but by proxy, IMO.
True story, on April Fools Day that year, I put the standee in the bathtub about a half hour before she wakes up every morning. There’s a window and the lighting made it so before she turned on the light, she’d see the silhouette of the stand-dee. I even had one of those old voicebox recorders so i could record her reaction.
Unfortunately, we’d had the stand-dee for a few months by then and she just said “Why is that in the bathroom?” ::bummer::