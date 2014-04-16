4 Hollywood Trends Video Games Need To Steal (And A Couple They Don’t)

The Avengers
How is there not a video game Avengers yet? No, not a video game about the The Avengers (there’s a few of those) — an Avengers-like team made up of video game characters. I mean, I guess Nintendo has Smash Bros. but that’s not quite the same thing.
If Nintendo was serious about pulling themselves out of their current doldrums, they’d announce new Mario, Zelda, Metroid and Star Fox games at this year’s E3, each of which would have a post-credits scene that leads to the SUPER MEGA MINDBLOWING CROSSOVER game in 2016. Stop trying to cobble together a movie universe with nothing but Spider-Man, and do it with your video game properties instead, Sony. Stop doing, uh, whatever it is that you’re doing Capcom and give us a Mega Man/Resident Evil/Street Fighter mashup.
Don’t tell me you’re not interested in controlling Jennifer Lawrence.
YA Novel Adaptations
How much better would The Hunger Games have been as a video game? The movies are decent enough excuses to gaze at Jennifer Lawrence for two hours, but a Hunger Games video game would have actually let you play through The Hunger Games. Publishers need to be keeping both eyes on the young adult fiction market so they can bring the next sparkly vampire/child murder phenomenon to the video game market first.
I definitely agree that the whole “3D, VR” situation seems a little too much, but I can see it being pushed hard for the next few years as FB and Sony try to take them to a Wii or even Kinect level of recognition. As for the other stuff, I would love to see a videogame in the style of Hunger Games (or, even better, Battle Royale), but I would hope they could make the game as random as possible- you never know who will attack you or when and where.
About half of these ideas have already been done and failed terribly and the others have already been run into the ground though
I guess Nathan hasn’t heard of a little series called Marvel vs. Capcom. If you’re looking for a plot, you might as well ask for a Utopic society, complete with jetcars and sexbots.
Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s story mode is basically what he described RE: Avengers. Fleshing that out into a standalone game isn’t a terrible idea.
I am obviously aware of both Smash Bros. (which I mentioned in the article) and Marvel vs. Capcom. I wasn’t just talking about a fighting game crossover — I want a video game crossover approached the same way Marvel Studios approached The Avengers movies. With set-up movies/games and a shared universe and whatnot.
I always thought an action RPG (ala Kingdom Hearts) with the Nintendo characters would be incredible. Play as an orignal character, travel through each world, meet the heroes of that world, and have two otherwise forgettable sidekicks with you at ala Donald and Goofy, like maybe a Koopa Troopa and a Waddle Dee that are here to help. Just don’t’ make it as zany and ridiculous as Kingdom Hearts and you’ve got a bonafide system seller.
A Hunger Games video game would just be Tomb Raider with Jennifer Lawrence.
I’m in
3D Super Metroid? No thanks. Make it high-resolution 2D and get Production I.G to help out with the animation like they did for Wario Land: Shake It! Give Zero Mission and Fusion the same treatment, and remake Metroid II.
I think any kind of crossover with Nintendo characters should solely involve Star Fox, Metroid, and F-Zero. They’re the weakest selling franchises so they could use the sales boost, and there’s already lots of speculation they take place in the same universe.
I’ve had the same thought about CGI cartoons for a while now. Like, just use the engine from Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus and make a feature-length cartoon with it. I also agree about remakes. I guess maybe the HD remasters do well enough these days that no one really thinks its worth it to do an actual remake, but I wish they’d rethink that, anyway.
And of course I love the crossover idea. +1 to what Mantorok said about the Nintendo version. As for Sony… what are we thinking, Ratchet, Jak, and Sly? Nariko and Kratos deal with a cordyceps outbreak in, say, ancient Egypt? The Helghast vs. the aliens from Resistance? Microsoft’s would obviously be Master Chief and Marcus Fenix getting killed by Kameo and Blinx. Capcom… haha what if they made an old-school RPG with all the Street Fighter characters in it? Squenix already has Kingdom Hearts… but hey, why not toss Adam Jensen, Lara Croft, Boba Fett, and some Marvel superheroes in there, too?
IIRC, Capcom HAS done an Avengers-esque crossover game, for the 3DS. It’s called “Project X Zone”.
You’re right, but it’s kind of a weird low-budget oddity — I was thinking something a little more high profile.
Also Namco X Capcom, the predecessor to Project X Zone
Epic Mickey? Kinda, sorta.
I guess the Kingdom Hearts series is an Avengers-ish bringing together multiple worlds into one single Disney universe.
The Pokemon games and Final Fantasy games do remakes all the time, and each (in my opinion) has been superior to the original. While I don’t think every game needs a remake, the big ones could certainly benefit from one. I’d love to see a Link to the Past remade with OOT style graphics (the 3DS version) or Super Mario Bros. 3 with Super Mario 3D World graphics (and 3D world’s game play)
I’d love a Hunger Games simulator but where you design the level and then other people play it out and try to survive. Fuck that would be so amazing
I don’t think you’re going to get the cartoon idea to work until a lot less people stop using tvs. The new Sonic game has a tie-in cartoon, that is “free” if you ignore the commercials you sit through and the cable package you have to pay for. Why pay money on your PS4 or Xbox to see something that is going to be on your tv if you’re a consumer. A similar question for the publishers is why shell out money for high-quality cartoons when they can make a lower budget version and reach a similar audience?
a) Because the Sonic game would be playable.
b) Because a high quality theatrical cartoon can make you half a billion dollars or more.
You mentioned about paying 30 dollars to play an interactive version of the movie. That’s honestly what The Lego Movie: The Video Game pretty much is at the moment.
I still want a Pixar Legend of Zelda trilogy.
Trying to make interactive movies is what the industry has been trying to pull off for 15 years now. It’s rarely ever been fun. Movies and games are very different simply because of the format alone. Even the best movie like video games like The Last of Us are basically nice movies filled up with somewhat generic gameplay. I would, however, like to see more cartoony or heavily stylized graphics. They at least end up aging much more gracefully than the cutting edge realistic stuff.
And HD remakes are a thing that is simply unnecessary. Look at how the Street Fighter 2 remake turned out. Or the Tony Hawk one. They become Frankenstein’s monsters. The old games aren’t going anywhere. You can still play them or at least emulate them. Warming up the same game over and over again is what Nintendo has been doing for decades now, anyway. Do we seriously want the exact same levels too? Because I’m sure they won’t mind doing that at all.