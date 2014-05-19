5 Reasons Godzilla Is The Most Likeable Movie Character Of The Year So Far

Yeah, the new Godzilla‘s script is a bit of a mess, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson has less personality than the skyscrapers the movie’s monsters crash through, but in the end it doesn’t matter because the flick gets Godzilla himself so freakin’ right. I’ve watched more Godzilla movies than I care to count, and the new movie is the most I’ve ever enjoyed the character. Near the end of the movie my fiancé and me were tightly squeezing each other’s hands because we weren’t sure if the G-man was going to make it. It’s rare that I find myself that invested in a character, never mind one that happens to be a giant CGI lizard. So, why is the new Godzilla so likeable? Well…
Warning! I won’t be delving too deeply into specific plot points, but those hyper sensitive to spoilers may want to proceed with caution.
He’s Pleasingly Plump
Godzilla recently caught flak from Japanese fans for being a bit of a flubzo, and well, it’s true. The guy’s got thunder thighs, legs like tree trunks and adorable chubby cheeks. As a city-leveling monster Godzilla is kind of loveably awkward, which is as it should be. Dude’s always been kind of dorky looking — it’s when they tried to make him into a sleek, cool, super t-rex that things went off the rails. You got the impression 1998 Godzilla spent a few hours in the mirror getting all his scales in order before attacking New York. 2014 Godzilla can’t be fussed with that, he’s got sh*t to punch.
The new Godzilla’s such a swell guy people don’t even bother to get off the pier as he’s coming through.
He’s a Noble Hero
Tired of flawed, morally ambiguous heroes? Well, there’s nothing ambiguous about this latest incarnation of Godzilla. Giant flappy pterodactyl-spider monsters are attacking the planet and Godzilla is here to beat them up. Why? Because flappy pterodactyl-spider monsters are bad, and Godzilla is good. That’s pretty much exactly how Ken Wantanabe’s scientist character explains it — “My scientific theory is that Godzilla exists to be good and awesome and punch things, the end.”
“Also, the way Godzilla dispatches the second MUTO is cooler than everything in Pacific Rim combined.”
Shots have been fired.
He’s not wrong.
I damn near shit my chair when that happened.
I physically reacted to almost everything Godzilla did in this movie, but ywhen he atomically babybirded that MUTO… oh man. I suddenly became Timmy from South Park.
A strong case could be made for the cool factor of beating the shit out of a giant monster with a spare freighter.
NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERD FIGHT
@Tonto Goldstein Thats the best thing Ive heard this month.
@White I dunno — the tanker was one of those things that *should* have been cool, but didn’t really have much impact. It was *too* over the top maybe — something a five year old might do while playing with his toys. Godzilla’s finisher on the second MUTO had a visceral edge to it.
I just….why woudln’t he have OPENED with that move? Like….if you have nuclear decapitation breath, I’m not sure why you would hold off on using that.
Old school Godzilla NEVER would have done that. That was something you can tell the nerds who made this movie had made up when they were fourteen watching Godzilla vs. Megalon or whatever and spent the next thirty years wondering WTF he never did it in any of the movies since.
Then they got tapped to make a new Godzilla movie.
What he did to that last MUTO made me loose my goddamn mind like a teen at a Beatles concert.
Best Godzilla moment ever.
Nate’s B&W of Smackdown Bonus Sixth Reason: He’s not Bray Wyatt.
In all seriousness, you nailed it, Birch.
I sort of liked how in this movie Godzilla was pretty much a WEAPON from Final Fantasy 7.
Reason #6: He looks like a scaly Chesapeake Bay Retriever. [wwwdelivery.superstock.com]
I did not know this dog existed until now. Now I must have one.
@Nate Birch f*ck yeah you do [cbrsupercooper.com]
There’s a very good reason to disregard the complaints about the human characters in this, Not one person honestly gives the faintest bit of a shit about any human that has ever been in a Godzilla movie. I know Hollywood seems to think anyone would care about human drama when there are giant monsters or killer robots fighting in the streets but trust me if you edited Lebeef completely out of all the transformers movies no one would care.
Not true. If they took that turd out of those movies, I may have watched more than the first half hour of the first installment.
Without commenting on the main thrust of your point, making Labeouf the standard for human characters seems a bit unfair.
I mean Crystal Skull would have been better without him in it and that wasn’t a monster movie at all (though still would have been terrible).
Everyone agrees that Godzilla is awesome in this movie. The disagreement seems to be whether him basically being a supporting actor in his own movie was good or not (no).
Well, the days of rubber suits are over. If Godzilla, looking as good as he does in the new movie, was on screen all the time it would have cost a billion dollars. I think, considering the limitation that they probably only had the money for one all-out kaiju fight scene, they did not a bad job of stringing us along until the big finale. The first half-hour with Bryan Cranston was solid and there were some exciting scenes — the movie probably would have been better at 90 or 100 minutes though.
We’re obviously in disagreement here. I was nearly pulling my hair out, barely holding myself from screaming “WHERE THE FUCK IS GODZILLA!?”. I understand the cost of animation factoring into Godzilla’s screentime, but it doesn’t change my feelings on the film. I don’t want to suffer through excruciatingly boring human scenes (Watanabe and Cranston were the only good humans throughout the movie) to get to the monster battles I paid to see. Other commentators in other threads have pointed out that most Godzilla movies are like this, so I guess I’ll come to terms that Godzilla is only good for me in Youtube compilation and Destroy All Monsters Melee form.
Even Wantanabe and Cranston both of whom I normally love were just kind of “meh” here which saying something, I mean I was getting super drowsy there.
Godzilla 2014 follows a classic monster movie format. Better to have them wanting more than wanting less.
My fiance has never seen a Godzilla movie. We have vastly different taste in movies…she doesnt care for my nerd stuff. By the time it was over, she said she wished there was more Godzilla. Thats why Im marrying her.
I would LOVE to see an “Age of Reptiles”-style Godzilla movie down the line. The only ‘dialogue’ would be Godzilla’s roars and the occasional scream from a panicked crowd.
Atomic Baby-birding is probably the best way to describe it.
Has anyone realized the “Japanese think Godzilla is fat” is fake on here? Anyone?
I would have preferred a half-hour movie that was just Godzilla fighting monsters than two hours of Aaron Taylor Johnson crying on the phone to his wife that nobody cares about. Crazy Bryan Cranston was a much better character than GENERIC AMERICAN SOLDIER WITH FAMILY WHO HAS FEELINGS ABOUT THINGS, he should have been the star
Best review of Godzilla ’14 I’ve read so far.
Godzilla sighing and taking a breather after killing MUTO #1 was better than anything in Pacific Rim. Beleaguered Godzilla is getting too old for this shit.
Then after he won the day he had to take a little nap. What a dickens.
Oh man when Godzilla starts collecting social security and qualifies for medicare we are all really doomed.
“God damn, what are they making buildings out of these days? Titanium? Gotta sit for a little bit, twinge in my back. Fuck….god, I am gonna absolutely destroy that Spider thing… In a few minutes.