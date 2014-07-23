51 Reported Dead In Taiwanese Plane Crash

According to reports, a TransAsia Airways flight traveling from Taipei to an island in the Taiwan Strait has crashed, killing 51.
The plane appears to have crashed due to storms in the general area. Typhoon Matmo has been pounding mainland China, but the worst of the storm had largely passed. The plane had 54 passengers and four flight crew; the remaining seven survivors are reported to be injured, but the severity of their injuries and who survived is currently unclear.
The storm is hampering recovery effort as firefighters have been forced to use flashlights to attempt to locate passengers and crew. Obviously, the story is still ongoing and we’ll update with any significant information as it comes in.
Damn, it’s like there is no reason to fly anymore you either get shot down, taken off route never to be found again or get stuck in a storm.
Flying is for the birds!
Why in the fuck is a plane going through a typhoon? Jesus Christ.
Jason Biggs’ wheelhouse
Please stop posting this shit here. I come to uproxx for amusing news, not for CNN airline disaster updates. Also, I gotta get on a plane in 2 days.
I was going to say “take a bus,” but you might be traveling over water, so “take a ferry.” Except…now I remember all of the ferry disasters. Damn, better stay home.
Oh, and I also don’t recommend taking a bus either:
[users.lmi.net]
cool clickbait taking advantage of a recent tragedy, bro. fuck uproxx.
Yeah isn’t Uproxx a comedy/entertainment site? WHERE’S THE JOKES?