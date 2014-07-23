51 Reported Dead In Taiwanese Plane Crash

07.23.14 9 Comments

According to reports, a TransAsia Airways flight traveling from Taipei to an island in the Taiwan Strait has crashed, killing 51.

The plane appears to have crashed due to storms in the general area. Typhoon Matmo has been pounding mainland China, but the worst of the storm had largely passed. The plane had 54 passengers and four flight crew; the remaining seven survivors are reported to be injured, but the severity of their injuries and who survived is currently unclear.

The storm is hampering recovery effort as firefighters have been forced to use flashlights to attempt to locate passengers and crew. Obviously, the story is still ongoing and we’ll update with any significant information as it comes in.

