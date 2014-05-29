6 High-Flying Facts About Disney-Pixar’s ‘Up’ On Its Fifth Anniversary

Even among Disney and Pixar films, there are few that bring the feels like Up. It has adventure to draw in the kids and love, loss, and rebirth to pull on the heartstrings of even the most cynical among us.
The film broke new ground for Disney and Pixar, both in terms of animation technology — it was the first film produced by Pixar to be shown in 3D — and commercial success. The movie went on to be nominated for Oscars in the “best animated feature” and “best picture” categories, an Academy Awards first.
Up celebrates its 5th anniversary today, so in the spirit of adventure, here’s some trivia behind Russell and Carl’s South American escapade.
1. Charles Muntz was named after an actual enemy of Walt Disney. Up’s villain Charles Muntz was named after Walt Disney’s real-life archenemy, Universal Pictures executive Charles Mintz. Mintz stole Disney’s production rights to “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” in 1928. This lead Disney to create Mickey Mouse and quickly surpass Universal in animation popularity.
2. Carl’s grape soda button is a subtle nod to Buzz Lightyear. The grape soda button that Carl wears is a nod to the grape soda from the commercial for Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story.
It also happens to bear a striking resemblance to the retro soda, Nu Grape.
3. Dug was based on Disney’s original guide dog. Dug is loosely based on Mickey’s pet dog, Pluto. Specifically his color scheme, black nose and stiffened body when he’s locked on a tracking scent.
4. A replica of the house was built in Herriman, Utah. The location of Carl’s house is never revealed in the movie — though Oakland, California is a likely guess because of Fenton’s Ice Cream — but its real-life version happens to be in Utah. The house was built by Up-obsessed home builder Blair Bangerter with hopes that a lovable curmudgeon would buy the home for $400k.
5. The waterfall and rock formations of Paradise Falls are based on Venezuela’s Angel Falls. Up’s Paradise Falls are near identical to Angel Falls in Venezuela and the strange rock formations were based on the rocks of the Tepui mountains. It took the Pixar team three days of planes, jeep rides and hiking to reach the falls, and the remote jungle setting was just what director Pete Docter was looking for:
“The thing that really sparked in us was this lost world in Venezuela. And it felt a lot like our main character — completely removed from the rest of the world. This place felt like the perfect setting for this story.”
6. 10,297 balloons were used to lift Carl’s house. Pixar FX technical directors Jon Reisch and Eric Froemling had the painstaking task of creating a full canopy of balloons to lift Carl’s house into the sky. “The entire canopy is filled with balloons. We didn’t just simulate the outer shell,” Reisch told Tech Radar.
To actually get a house that weighs around 100,000 pounds off the ground, it’s estimated you would need between 100,000 and 23.5 million balloons. This all depending on diameter of balloons, type of rope used and other science-y stuff according to various blogs.
*Bonus* Carl is watching one of the Home Shopping Network’s greatest bloopers. If the infomercial that Carl is zoning out to sounds familiar it’s because it’s the classic clip of a pitchman describing a horse photo that is actually a moth. That “4x optical zoom” is damn impressive though.
Here’s the Up clip.
And here’s the actual video.
Saw this with the wife while she was pregnant with our daughter. The miscarriage scene gutted us both (we had multiple losses).
Me and my wife were trying at the time and also had multiple losses in our efforts. We nearly had to walk out of the theater.
She had a miscarriage? I always thought that scene was just her being told she was infertile, otherwise why wouldn’t they have tried again?
Similar-ish story here. Scenes in this movie cut me to the bone. Fast-forward a few years, and we have a little girl who watches the movie on infinite repeat, and I have to explain to her why a cartoon makes me sob uncontrollably.
@Hambone: I read that scene as she was pregnant, had a miscarriage and was told she couldn’t have any more.
I know, it’s a lot to read in a few moments, but damn it, I was trying to piece it all together through the tears!
I was pregnant at the time with my youngest. I cried through most of the movie, my husband slept through most of it. I still have to get up and walk around when we watch it today so my kids don’t think I’m a weirdo for ugly-crying over a movie.
The part when Russell talks about how his dad doesn’t spend time with him guts me too :( I could cry just thinking about it. Damn you Up!
I was really enjoying up…until the talking dogs showed up. I almost turned it off. The first half was brilliant…then they give us some straight up Disney bull. Still turned out OK though.
Yeah. Pretty weird that a Pixar movie had talking versions of things that normally don’t talk.
Talking toys, talking insects, talking rats…. but DOGS IS WHERE THE LINE IS DRAWN
The movie started off with a great personal story about loss and fulfilling someone’s dream. Halfway through, it seemed like they didn’t know where to go with the story. It felt like a completely different movie…which really isn’t something you should do in a narrative. “Hey, why don’t we throw in a bad guy for no real reason. Yeah, and we’ll make him an evil genius with intelligent talking dogs. Then Carl will have to fight him because…doesn’t matter. Talking dogs.”
Were you put off by “Toy Story”‘s documentary format?
In Levi’s version Mr Fredrickson goes to the nursing home where he is bullied by orderlies and RNs until he dies from a heart attack in sever depression. No floating houses, talking dogs or oversized birds.
In my version, Carl’s affected by a Helium leak. The talking dogs were actually cockroaches and the kid was really breaking in to steal copper. Carl thinks he’s his son and tells him he’s gonna take him camping. The kid walks him to his bank to clear out his bank account and leaves him naked in front of a water fountain. Roll credits.
Can I be lame and point out the dogs didn’t talk? They had digital voice boxes, and could still be dumb to use them. The best bit about Dug was he wasn’t smart and acted like you’d expect a dog to, kinda similar to Brian in Family Guy when he is scared of the hoover.
I totally agree. That was such a big shift in tone for me, it was really jarring. There was magic and wonder in the balloon-house premise but it didn’t compromise the underlying somberness of the plot, which was what really made the film special to me. And then this stock villain and a pack of comic relief doggies show up and turn it into just another ordinary Disney film.
Regarding your “they didn’t know where to go with the story” idea, I think it’s more likely that some Disney executive said the movie didn’t have enough ancillary revenue potential the way it was originally going, and so they crammed all those dogs in there so they could make more Up toys. Probably also gave a note about the plot being too bittersweet/complicated for kids to be comfortable with, so they crammed the villain in there to give the kids some simpler stakes and someone to root against.
Anyway, it could have made for a fine second half of some other movie, but in this one, I didn’t much care for it. Luckily the first half of the film is still strong enough to make up for the second half’s goofiness.
Who put this Disney bull in my Disney movie? It’s almost like this narrative was aimed at a child, with some adult things mixed in just to keep my attention!
Whoa man, NOBODY disses Dug. Not on my watch.
@SgtRock When a film’s first half leads you to believe the film’s something special, it’s not unreasonable to be disappointed when the second half disproves that belief. Try thinking of it in terms of the first Matrix movie compared to the other two. It’s almost like that was a dull sci-fi action franchise with a few interesting concepts and techniques mixed in just to grab the audience’s attention!
WTF!!! Watch that toy story clip and tell me thats not Penn doing the VO work
It is.
Penn yelled the whole commercial in 2 takes and completely blew out his voice.
When my me, my wife and son went to see this movie in the theater she cried four times. However, The scene in the movie that goes through Carl’s and Ellie’s life gets us both every time. It really pulls on the old heartstrings.
