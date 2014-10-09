These Real-Life Zombie Stories Should Prepare You For The New Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’

Things are getting weird out there, you guys. This Ebola virus is all anyone can talk about and if I’m to believe the reliable mainstream news media, it’s only a matter of time before ISIS infects us all and America becomes Zombieland. I’m just not sure I’m cut out to roam the countryside in a Hummer, bashing zombies upside the noggin with a golf club at my leisure.

There’s of course the slight possibility that I’m overreacting, but with an Ebola victim returning to life in his body bag and The Walking Dead returning on Sunday, the undead are ripe for ANOTHER comeback. Oh yeah, zombies are back — again. While we can cancel out the possibility of an actual zombie apocalypse going down (we can cancel it out, right?) there have been examples of zombie-like behavior popping up all over the place for years. Some of them involve people returning to life who were thought to be already dead, and others, well, they unfortunately draw upon the more gory of zombie traits.

People are waking up at their own funerals

This past June a 3-year-old girl woke up from the dead at her own funeral in the Philippines. (Awkwaaaard.) The child had been suffering from a fever and was taken to a hospital on Friday where a doctor declared her without a pulse and dead on Saturday morning. A neighbor who was attending the funeral lifted the coffin lid and saw the girl move her head, that’s when she sprung to life an devoured the entire church. Only kidding. The young girl was removed from the coffin and given some water before being taken to the hospital for examining — and so the parents could chew out the quack who almost had them bury their daughter alive.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Waking up in the middle of your own funeral is strange enough, but Brazil isn’t about to be out-zombied by the Philippines. In 2012, a 2-year-old boy who was thought to have been dead, woke up, asked for a glass of water, and died again. As in the case of the girl in the Philippines, Kelvin Santos had been sick and after he was declared dead by a doctor his family didn’t wait more than a few hours before having a wake. Just an hour before the funeral service was about to get underway, Kelvin sat up and said, “Daddy, can I have some water?” Naturally, people started losing their minds and screaming about the miracle they had just witnessed, only to have Kelvin lay back down and die all over again. Kelvin’s family soon followed up with a lawsuit against the hospital for medical malpractice.

China was a hotbed of zombie activity in 2012

China is not a country you want to be in should their be a zombie outbreak, not only because of its densely populated cities, but because they’ve already recorded a few real-life zombie occurrences. In 2012, a rather unsightly incident went down with a drunken Chinese bus driver who was angry about another motorist blocking his path. Rather than patiently wait for the other driver to move, the man began jumping on top of the woman’s hood. When she exited her car things got particularly nasty and the drunken man leaped upon her and began to chow down on her face. The woman survived, but did require plastic surgery to repair her wounds. Some believed that the bus driver was possessed by Jiang Shi, a hopping zombie creature of legend, believed to kill and absorb the qi of the living.