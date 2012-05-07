80 Year-Old's Dying Wish — 80K Twitter Followers — Close To Coming To Fruition

On September 24, 2010, nearly 80 years-old Josephine Lamberti posted a video to YouTube — with the help of her grandson, who made her over as an aging guidette named Josie Dimples aka J-Dimps — laying out the main goal she had for the rest of her life: to have 80,000 followers on Twitter before she dies. As of this writing the Staten Island grandmother has just under 77,000.

Reports the NY Times:

“I still don’t know what the heck is going on,” Mrs. Lamberti said with a laugh in her apartment, in a low-rise development in the Princes Bay neighborhood. She has corresponded with or been retweeted by celebrities like Rihanna, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez…Other celebrity Twitter users who have retweeted or corresponded with Mrs. Lamberti include Rosario Dawson, George Lopez, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Khloe Kardashian. Mrs. Lamberti exchanges messages on Twitter with some of the players on the New York Knicks. Nate Robinson of the Golden State Warriors sent her free tickets when the team was playing the New Jersey Nets at the Meadowlands and met her after the game.

