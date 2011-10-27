Thanks to years of training to act aloof in order to pick up chicks it’s tough for me to give a sh*t about the “I am the 99%” images that have come to be so popular over the last month. But much like “We’re a Culture, Not a Costume” I’ve found some genuine enjoyment in the parodies that have popped up to undermine the sincerity of the originals. Not enough to actually write about though, that is until Jeopardy legend and underrated funny person Ken Jennings impressed Reddit with his take on holding up a piece of paper in front of a camera and sharing your woes with the internet.
And while we’re here I might as well share a few of the other 99% parodies I’ve seen and didn’t hate over the last couple of weeks. The last one I just saw this morning and think is particularly well done. Not hating Fancy Crab goes without saying. That regal son of a b*tch makes me want to be a better man.
Via
Via
Ken Jennings Is The 99% And Other 99% Parodies That Don’t Suck
Thanks to years of training to act aloof in order to pick up chicks it’s tough for me to give a sh*t about the “I am the 99%” images that have come to be so popular over the last month. But much like “We’re a Culture, Not a Costume” I’ve found some genuine enjoyment in the parodies that have popped up to undermine the sincerity of the originals. Not enough to actually write about though, that is until Jeopardy legend and underrated funny person Ken Jennings impressed Reddit with his take on holding up a piece of paper in front of a camera and sharing your woes with the internet.
Slow clap for the last gentleman.
@TSM: Yep, pretty brilliant.
Even the Will Smith one was funny.
/Sucker for any ‘Fresh Prince’ theme song reference
I’m sure the last guy thinks himself a hardworking and intelligent human being, but the fact that he completely misses the point of the Tumblr he “parodies” suggests otherwise. The other ones were clever (well, sort of…Fresh Prince intro-lyrics have been played out for at least four years), but the last guy? Wow, what idiocy. Given the lack of variety in this slideshow, my guess is the original poster threw this up just for the sake of the last image alone, given that it was his moneyshot. The guy’s last statement is the diarrheal-icing on the shit-cake, about not taking the time to write to a congressman, as though the people who post on ‘We are the 99%’ were only alotted the time to do one or the other (write congressman, post on Tumblr…”where will I find the time!”), not to mention that the action of posting to the Tumblr has gotten more attention than writing to a congressman ever has.
The mere suggestion that the people on the original Tumblr could be *gasp* legitimate in their venting is obviously foreign to this bitter, jaded, “I hate the human race except for myself” child of a man.
So, in sum, what an asshole.
And I must say, the quality control at Gorillamask has gone to shit.
Is the last guy Ken Layne?