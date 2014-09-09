A Charity Makes Children Superheroes With Prosthetic Wolverine Claws

E-nabling The Future is a charity dedicated to 3D-printing and donating prosthetic hands for children who can’t afford them. The story behind the charity is great in of itself and will warm all but the coldest and blackest of hearts. And the neat idea one volunteer had will take care of the rest.
Essentially, he had the idea to make the kids superheroes by giving them Wolverine claws. It’s actually a much simpler design than it sounds; the hands don’t pop the claws, they’re simply one solid piece that can be attached and removed by using Velcro. He even built the hand using the traditional colors of the Wolverine… well, the Wolverines, as he’s a UM fan, but it worked out well. And no, they’re not sharp; keep in mind the goal of the charity, here.
It’s a nice touch not least because as anybody who’s worked with kids can tell you, it’s the little things that make it for them. A prosthetic hand will feel a lot cooler to a kid when you can make an argument for being the best there is at what they do with it.
Want to pitch in? Here’s the volunteer page. There’s nothing quite like being a massive nerd and ensuring a child has a better life at the same time.
Well, that’s wonderful. I heard a story about this group on NPR a couple years ago and they sounded great back then. Good to know they’ve continued to get more awesome.
Yeah, it seems to have expanded since I first heard about it, and the models of hand available are impressive.
If I remember correctly, these hands are designed primarily for those missing fingers – the kids are typically those whose fingers didn’t form in vitro. A palm and wrist movement are required to make them work.
So in other words – try not to lose your whole hand, just part of it?
@Frenchy thanks for clearing that up. I was looking at the picture like is the prosthetic just for regaining function of body parts that the kids have but aren’t working? Because the kid has a hand. But now I understand.
really got to hand it to them
I laughed. Still, these are kids, so…
@John Chimpo
You mean like they did for this kid? [ca.ign.com]