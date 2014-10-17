A Couple Having Sex In The Ocean Literally Got Stuck Together

From Here to Eternity is a lie. There is nothing sexy about Doing It on a beach, what with all the sand and broken glass and used needles and oh god, is that a dead jellyfish? Ocean sex isn’t much better, not only because that’s where whales poop, but because you can get stuck together.

An Italian couple having sex in the sea were hospitalized after they ended up getting “stuck” together due to suction. The duo was reportedly taking an amorous dip near Porto San Giorgio, in the eastern Marche region of Italy, when the man found himself unable to disengage, The Local reports. Red-faced, the entangled pair remained in the Adriatic Sea’s water for several minutes before catching the attention of a woman walking along the shore. (Via)

She gave them a towel and called an ambulance. At the hospital, “doctors helped to dilate the woman’s uterus so the man could safely detach.” Ocean: 1,830,293; mankind: 0.

NY Daily News via Gawker