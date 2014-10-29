A Woman Dressed As A Zombie Was Arrested For Drunk Driving Twice In One Night

We’ve seen a lot of zombies over five seasons of The Walking Dead. There’s been bloated-with-water zombies, little kid zombies, fat zombies, skinny zombies, and Sophia zombies. But where are all the drunk zombies, huh? This woman could play the part.
[An upstate New York woman] was arrested twice Saturday morning for drunk driving…[The] 26-year-old Rochester resident, was first collared around 2 a.m. after leaving a Halloween party (hence her zombified state). Butler was pulled over when officers spotted her driving without headlights.
After being released into the custody of a friend, Butler was arrested for the second time around 5 a.m., when her vehicle was spotted swerving on a roadway in Gates, a town outside Rochester. (Via)
I’d also accept a movie called Drunk Zombie. Her mugshot doubles as her head shot!
They tried to cut you a break ya dumbass. get ready for the max penalty.
Cop1: “Man, twice in one night. Halloween sure is crazy. Especially with all the fake bruises and blood she has on her.”
Cop2: “Halloween? Oh, it’s Halloween! FAKE bruises and blood! Yep.. she totally had those already when I caught her.”
Previously in DMV’s The Driving Dead…
Why is there never an option to where, instead of charging you a fine and maybe jail time, ill either take you home in the squad car and have your car towed to your house (with her paying obviously instead of fines) or if the perpetrator isnt super intoxicated they just follow them home to make sure they get there safely and remind them sternly lol to not leave the premises till they sober up.
Or they could call a taxi to take them home. Cheaper than a tow truck or dui fines.