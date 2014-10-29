A Woman Dressed As A Zombie Was Arrested For Drunk Driving Twice In One Night

10.29.14 5 Comments

We’ve seen a lot of zombies over five seasons of The Walking Dead. There’s been bloated-with-water zombies, little kid zombies, fat zombies, skinny zombies, and Sophia zombies. But where are all the drunk zombies, huh? This woman could play the part.

[An upstate New York woman] was arrested twice Saturday morning for drunk driving…[The] 26-year-old Rochester resident, was first collared around 2 a.m. after leaving a Halloween party (hence her zombified state). Butler was pulled over when officers spotted her driving without headlights.

After being released into the custody of a friend, Butler was arrested for the second time around 5 a.m., when her vehicle was spotted swerving on a roadway in Gates, a town outside Rochester. (Via)

I’d also accept a movie called Drunk Zombie. Her mugshot doubles as her head shot!

Via the Smoking Gun

