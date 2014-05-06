A Drunk Woman Was Caught Having Sex On A Flight That Her Parents Were Also On

#Drunk People #Sex
05.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It’s a story that sounds like it was written by a teen Mad Libber. “A DRUNK woman was caught HAVING SEX on a VIRGIN flight to VEGAS a few feet away from where HER PARENTS were sitting.”

Attendants are said to have busted down the door after receiving complaints about the loud sex noises the duo were making.

She then allegedly had to be cuffed after screaming abuse at the crew. One passenger said she woman, who has not been named, was traveling with her mom and dad when she started getting steamy with the man in the next seat. (Via)

The Daily News is quick to note, “It’s not known if the man was already known to the woman, or if they met on the aircraft.” It IS known, however, whether he had the chicken or fish.

jive

(Sorry.)

Via Daily News

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drunk People#Sex
TAGSairplanesDRUNK PEOPLEmile high clubSex

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP