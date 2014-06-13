A New Orleans Family Turned Their Stylish Mother’s Funeral Into A Party With Beer

As virtue of being a Carolina Panthers fan, I’m predisposed to hating all New Orleans Saints fans (Cajun Boy and I haven’t spoke since 1983), but even I can’t help but tip a pot of gumbo to Miriam Marie “Mae-Mae” Burbank. She passed away on June 1st, and rather than your typical sad sack funeral, her family decided to throw her a party. She’s the Spuds MacKenzie of dead people.

With a case of Busch beer by her side, a menthol cigarette in her hand, and a disco ball flashing overhead Miriam Burbank attended her last party.

Burbank’s two daughters, who call their mom Mae Mae, said she was full of life and they wanted her funeral to reflect that. So they told the funeral home directors at Charbonnet Funeral Home what she liked and came up with this.

As side from the beer and menthol cigarette, Burbank is sitting at a table in a living room type setting. Also the Saints lover has her fingernail painted black and gold. (Via)