A Fantasy Football Owner Made A Hilariously Embarrassing Calendar After Finishing In Last Place

Most fantasy football owners only lose money when they finish in last place, but not Henry. No, after struggling through a year-long turd, poor, poor Henry had to “star” in a calendar that his buddies made filled with embarrassing Photoshops. There’s Henry as Brandi Chastain, Henry as shirtless George Costanza, and Henry as Miley Cyrus in the “Wrecking Ball” music video.
One gimme was missing, though.
Kate who?
Sometimes when you win, you really lose, and sometimes when you lose, you really win, and sometimes when you win or lose, you actually tie, and sometimes when you tie, you actually win or lose.
When I say I’m thirsty.
it means if anybody
has a glass of water.
I’d love a sip.
When I say I want to
make love.
it means. let’s screw.