A Fantasy Football Owner Made A Hilariously Embarrassing Calendar After Finishing In Last Place

Most fantasy football owners only lose money when they finish in last place, but not Henry. No, after struggling through a year-long turd, poor, poor Henry had to “star” in a calendar that his buddies made filled with embarrassing Photoshops. There’s Henry as Brandi Chastain, Henry as shirtless George Costanza, and Henry as Miley Cyrus in the “Wrecking Ball” music video.

One gimme was missing, though.

Kate who?

Instagram via Deadspin

