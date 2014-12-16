This Fraternity Had To Apologize For Putting A Beyoncé Sex Doll In Their Christmas Card

Despite only being about the seventh most offensive thing in the photo above, somewhere between the two Cowboys fans sitting next to each other and the guy who’s wearing a onesie with shoes, people are not happy with Phi Delta Theta for including a Beyoncé sex doll in their Christmas card. The president of the University of Penn frat apologized for the Beybomb, claiming that the doll was “originally meant as a gag gift at the group’s Secret Santa event.”
“Given the larger conversations and actions taking place in the country, there’s never been a worse time to do what they did,” said College senior Keishawn Johnson, president of Penn’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Beyond the racial implications of the photo, students were also offended by the depiction of a female body through the use of a sex doll.
“The inclusion of a racially and sexually charged object in such a flagrant fashion displays a serious and immediate need for repercussions that reflect the severity of this misogynistic, racist offense,” a statement issued by the 5B — the five umbrella coalitions for minority groups on campus — and the Penn Consortium for Undergraduate Women said. “We—UMOJA, APSC, UMC, Latin@ Coalition, Lambda Alliance, and PCUW—firmly believe that when an event like this marginalizes one of our communities, it marginalizes us all.” (Via)
In case you want to piss off a lot of people at your holiday party, you can buy your very own “Beyonce Inflatable Love Doll” for only $19.99 at Spencer’s (of course).
I don’t remember anyone complaining about Just-In Beaver, except for everyone with good taste.
