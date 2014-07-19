A Husband Sent His Wife A Spreadsheet Of Every Time She Said No To Sex

Because there’s nothing sexier than a spreadsheet, a frustrated husband kept digital track of every time his wife denied him loving, with excuses ranging from “I have to be up early” to “I’m watching the show,” the show being a Friends rerun. (If it was the episode with Ms. Chanandler Bong, then I get it.) The wife saw the document because her adoring hubbie is also a passive aggressive a-hole.
Yesterday morning, while in a taxi on the way to the airport, Husband sends a message to my work email which is connected to my phone. He’s never done this, we always communicate in person or by text. I open it up, and it’s a sarcastic diatribe basically saying he won’t miss me for the 10 days I’m gone. Attached is a SPREADSHEET of all the times he has tried to initiate sex since June 1st, with a column for my “excuses”, using verbatim quotes of why I didn’t feel like having sex at that very moment. According to his ‘document’, we’ve only had sex 3 times in the last 7 weeks, out of 27 “attempts” on his part. (Via)
Look, I get it, it sucks when your partner says no to sex — I should know, I’m married [*crickets chirp*]. But it takes a special kind of weirdo (i.e. a Redditor) to not only keep track of every time you didn’t get any, but then to send it to your wife/husband/boyfriend/girlfriend/sex robot/whomever. Keep that information as hidden as your masturbation habits list, which for this guy is probably as long as a novel.
eh I get the guys frustration but I doubt he had to be so ham-fisted about it
thinly veiled “I’m married” post
Thank goodness for you.
Considering she shared it with the world, I can only assume this is par for the course in the relationship and was played off as amusing. It’s weird some of you are assuming, “ugh this neckbeard is so spergy with his wife!!! why did she marry him!!!”
Having read the initial post before it was deleted, that was definitely NOT the tone. She was pissed off and thought it was super creepy. It was apparently out of character for the husband, which is why she was weirded out.
It was messed up of her to share it I think, but she was trying to get advice from a dumb relationship subreddit–not share it with media outlets. I’ve seen this posted to Facebook a few times, so she’s probably busted.
This is not passive aggressive. This is an outright F U dear bride of mine, I’m not getting sex and I don’t like it.
And I’m sorry, but those excuses suck ass. Just get a divorce already.
Sex should NEVER be used as some sort of punishment.
While this guy is a bit of an asshat in the way he handled this, but if this spreadsheet is accurate you really do need to add “bad wives” to that list of tags just to be fair.
And the big assumption made here is that this is the first she’s hearing of this and not a ‘this has been going on for months and any time I try to talk to you about it you brush me off and say I’m exaggerating so here it is in spreadsheet format. Think about that on your business trip and when we get back be ready to have a real conversation about why there’s no intimacy in our relationship.”
If you read the reddit thread they went from having sex several times a week then she started working more, started going to the gym to getting in shape, withholding/denying sex for what seem to be pretty weak reasons mostly, and now is going away ‘on business’ for 10 days. If it was me I’d probably be feeling unwanted and rejected like she didn’t want anything to do with me and would probably be wondering who she was cheating on me with.
TLDR – he seems like a jackass, but so does she. In fact more so just based on the fact she went public with their private business.
Word.
She is cheating on him, plain and simple. To think anything else would be deeply naieve. It would be in his best interest to file for a divorce, pack her things neatly and leave them near the front door with the divorce papers on top.
Well said, @Sponge I totally side with the husband here. I have heard from almost all married, male friends how they never get sex. So good for him.
FWIW, PuraPuma, I’m a married woman, and I side with the husband. Bull crap she posted it for advice — she posted it to get people to trash her husband so she could feel good about herself and tell herself how his being unhappy is not her fault.
Dude should get a life. Wife should find someone less relentless.
like someone without a dick?
The wife needs to stop dragging it out and go be with the man she is cheating on him with.
@Omar Spence, you seem to be super imposing some trust issues of your own onto this situation. Dial it back.
“Dude should get a life”
Well, that’s probably one of the elements he was aiming for when he got married….
I feel like this is the perfect way for him to get what he wants from his wife. What he wants is a divorce and for her to hit him in the balls with a mallet like she is auditioning to become Gallagher 3 right?
I like Non-Verbal. “Honey, ya wanna…” *Yaaaawwn* *Rollover*
I’m guessing doing idiotic shit like this is what kept getting him shot down in the first pkace. XD
Marriage! Fuck yeah!
3 times in 7 weeks, really? I’ve been married 22 years and we still have sex at least that many times a week. I would be pissed off and more than a little frustrated too.
Wow. I came here to post the opposite. 3 times in 7 weeks is pretty much Caligula compared to my horrible sex life. Married 11 years and probably average sex only about 8 times a year. Sigh.
Ouch, that sounds a little miserable. Sorry, but I would turn into a raging b***h at that rate!
Feel your pain Ward J. Littell. I’ve been in that situation before. Hope things get better for you on that front!
sorry guys.. ill try* to be a little less rough this year. maybe they will break you off with some double digits.
best of luck!
If you’re talking about butt sex you’re doing pretty well.
Granted, we’ve only been together a few years, but my wife and I still manage anywhere from 3 times on a slow week to 8-9 on a good week, and the only reason we have more slow weeks than good weeks is because we have a 4 year old and a 2 year old so they can gum up the works
If you’re a man and you’re not on the dude’s side in this situation, promptly turn in your man card. (I’m looking at you Josh).
Sex is not a punishment in a relationship, nor should it be something that a woman “gives” to a man. It’s a mutual thing. If the wife in this situation does not want to have sex with her husband, then it’s time she’s not his wife anymore.
Thank you and yes. When I was married my wife and I would be having sex 3 times a week minimum. Isn’t one of the reasons we get married is so that we can be intimate when we want with the person we love? Sounds to me like the love is gone in their relationship.
Started working more, working out too, and the sex stopped? She’s cheating on him.
Methinks she’s banging her gym instructor.
I’ve seen Mr. Mom. She’s banging her boss. That’s why they’re going away.
I’ve seen Mr. Mom, and she wasn’t banging her boss. In fact, quite the opposite and threatened to quit making commercials for Schooner Tuna, when he advanced on her.
She didn’t threaten to quit, she straight quit. But the point is, that’s why her boss took her on the trip.
The real question is who will the spreadsheet help more in the divorce hearings?
I wouldn’t want to have sex with someone who is (by her own admission) “gross” so much of the time.
She’s gross because she had someone else’s sperm inside her at the same time he is trying to go there.
^Bingo.
This would make a great Family Feud question, but I’d have thought the Number One Answer would be: “It’s that time of the month,” and she didn’t use that even once.
It would be amazing if she used that every week.
On average, it seems he gets sex every 2-2.5 weeks. That sucks. Plus, am I the only one skeeved out that she said she was sweaty and gross from the gym and he noted she didn’t shower until the next morning? Yikes.
I thought the whole point of marriage was so you could have freaky pre-breakfast sex on the kitchen counter before going to work, or getting a nice hummer in the airport parking lot.
Christ, the dude’s batting average in the last month is .107. A below average-looking guy can do better than that by just walking up to a girl at a bar and propositioning her for sex. If the wife thinks that’s acceptable, fuck her. They just need to hurry up and divorce.
Or, you know, therapy. But usually these types of problems indicate a deeper (usually irreparable) rift.
Your initial answer of divorce is more reasonable. If she is turning to reddit, that marriage is doomed.
This marriage is obviously going to last a very long time.
More like Microsoft SEXcel, amirite!?
/ba dum tsh
Headline should be: American Hero Sends Sexless Spreadsheet to Dry Vagina.
And that’s why the private life sex of two assholes (or three) should remain private.
Only three times out of 27 tries??? WTH?! There’s definitely a problem their so, I can see his frustration. Most men would’ve left or cheated. Good on him to address the issue, now lets see how she responds.
Asshat or not he presented her with the facts and what is HER issue with not wanting to have sex with the man she is in love with?
As a total stranger on the Internet, with no context and only the facts presented in this article, I 100% side with Mr Would Be Excel Anal-yst, and 100% judge the wife guilty.
So Hath Said The Internet.
i always pegged him as more as a rusty trombone kinda guy.
I don’t understand why this guy is the target of anger. All he did was keep track of how often she was rejecting him. Lord knows, he had to do something with all the free time he had from all that not-having-sex.
But 3 times in 7 weeks? I am pretty sure the wife has someone else tapping that. If you cant entice your wife enough to put any of those things aside but can keep a spreadsheet about it, you probably aren’t able to satisfy her either.
Everyone is jumping on the bad wife scenario, but we don’t know for sure what the real reasons are, now, do we?
She doesn’t have to be cheating on him at all. It may be that he doesn’t satisfy her anymore and there’s nothing in it for her now. There are men who cannot climax and practically wear the girl out trying to satisfy themselves and it becomes a chore. The notation where she said she was “still a bit tender from last night” is a red flag that he is one of those ‘can’t climax’ guys.
There is the other possibility that he is a selfish lover and she does not enjoy it with him anymore. Or, that he is no longer desirable to her. Note that he says she’s been working out a lot, but no mention that he’s been doing that. Perhaps he’s let himself go and she’s very fit and when she sees the studs at the gym who probably hit on her every time, she then comes home and sees the lump of laziness her husband has become and that is why she “feels gross” when he wants to bang her. Just sayin’.
Yeah maybe all of that — except she posted this on Reddit. She took an exceptionally private, vulnerable topic AND POSTED IT ON REDDIT.
That is who she is. She is absolutely a bad wife. The only question is whether he is a bad husband, but we really can’t know because he is not posting it on Reddit.
If their marriage wasn’t over before it will be once he sees this. [i.imgur.com]
I greatly enjoy the liner notes:
“Said she needed to shower (didn’t shower until morning)”
It is obvious there are trust issues for both of them. WHO would want to have sex with anyone who is observing and reporting. Sharing this on the internet is not so intimate either.
She seems like a cunt.
& this is fake in 3….2….1…..
Yeah, just about everything amusing on the Web is fake. Only the tragedies are real.
I’m confused as to why so many people are hating on this guy for keeping track. Sex and intimacy is important in marriage and I’m sure many couples would see something like this as an eye opener. Marriage counselors would love this kind of data.
Maybe it’s hard for me to relate because my wife is the one that sometimes says I turn her down for sex. I don’t think it actually happens very often but if she showed me a list with dates and it was happening a bunch like that it would be a wake up call.
Exhibit A in divorce court.
I would be frustrated too if i were married to this shrew. when I find the woman who I want to marry, she is going to understand that a woman should never say no to sex. this is a part of the wifes’ role in the marriage, just as it will be mine to provide for her and our children. I don’t understand why this is so hard for some women to get nowadays, seriously. #woman #wife #bb #sex
This is fucking gay. I am a 37 year old married man, my wife is about the same age. If you feel there is a discrepancy in perceived justified continuity in sex versus what the actual continuity is, a diplomatic ‘one on one’ conversation needs to take place. A passive aggressive spreadsheet will just extend the drought because she will feel you are trying to shame her.
Here we have a zoomed in data set of 45 days, I could severely skew my lifelong (14 years) “data” with my wife if I were to zoom in on the two months she was in a daily summer course at a community college 30 miles away AND working full time. It is unfair and disrespectful.
The honorable thing to do is to just tell your wife how you have been feeling over the past few weeks. Plainly ask her if the sex life might be “re-prioritized” to a certain extent. Furthermore, your batting average will be better if you aren’t stinking drunk. It is also unwise to belabor approaching your wife for sex in many consecutive days, she will feel a lot of pressure and likely be less receptive to the suggestion.
However, women have to be open to this type of communication and try to be a little diplomatic about turning your husband down. Often my wife might say something like, “This isn’t a good night for me, but I would like to this weekend.”
Ultimately, if you don’t work WITH your wife about making the sex life as fulfilling as possible for both sides, then you will fail. Sending missives or making ultimatums are just corrosives to love. Honest, comprehensive communication is what “fixes” ‘dry spells’.
Oh, and if she is watching her favorite tv show, try asking, “Hey sweety, after show ABC would you like to *your best nickname for sex*?” I have to imagine there aren’t a lot of men that get bugged for sex by their wives during their teams football game. (Then again, if it’s the Bears it might feel welcome…)
As I’m reading her list of reasons she doesn’t want to have sex, a common theme to them is “I don’t feel sexy.” When people are in a relationship for a while, they forget to do the whole woo-and-romance bit. So perhaps they should talk about it a bit more, but really it takes 2 to have a relationship and if he’s that bothered by her lack of intimacy perhaps instead of assaulting her with condemnation he should ask her WHY.
Completely agree!!
I dealt with my wife on this…she didn’t feel sexy…but never did anything to rectify that. To me she was still dead sexy and I let her know on a daily basis. So to me that felt like a cop-out. Like it’s her go to excuse. Women can fuck men in port-o-potties and in other disgusting places…feeling sexy has nothing to do with fucking and it’s a god awful excuse.
This dude is a dick, but he’s also got a really flawed methodology. it puts all of the results on the wife, and pays no attention to how he asked. It’s a really bad scientific method to not use the same question each time. This is assuming he wasn’t just actually saying, “sex?”
Sometimes he made the “repeatedly insert one finger into the two-finger circle” gesture, which is the Internationally Recognised Sign for “Sex?”
I totally get her on this….my other half keeps saying he wants to make a list….mind you we do have sex like 3-4 times a week but his ideal way would to be having it every night….but I am the one who says “No” when it comes to it….but its not a cheating thing or anything…sometimes I just get completely turned off by how he comes on to me….don’t just jump me…be romantic start with a back rub or caressing or something first….even some sweet words will suffice…to be honest we have sex most often in the mornings because it starts with us cuddling and not just him trying to throw me down on the couch (which I’m not saying is a bad thing…even fun sometimes….just not when its an every time thing) when we are just sitting down for the first time in a week to watch something together on T.V. ….just my little rant….
You are a rubix cube…one day you want to be situationally raped…next day you want rose petals on the bed and Rod Stewart on the Ipod…next day you want him to smash pissers with you in a fast food restaurant. Maybe try coming up with a color system for how you wanna doink? If I have on red underwear…strangle me a little. If I have on pink underwear take me out for ice cream first. If I have on yellow underwear clean the bathroom and maybe I will suck your dick. It’s time for women to realize your crazy sexual desires are just that crazy.
Do they not have DVR? Is this not 2014 where nearly every household has the ability to control time TV wise? They apparently have the technological capability for Microsoft Excel.
Three times in a month still beats four married couples I know, and that’s just going on what they were willing to tell someone who never asked.
You know, she might be a crappy wife but it may just be that this guy is an asshole. If he’s a dick 23 hours of the day and then on the 24th hour starts trying to sweet talk her, it ain’t gonna happen. Also, if he just looks at her daily and says “Want to have sex?”, that’s probably not really effective foreplay either. Put a little work into it dude.
While she watched reruns of Friends. It’s a two way street. He has empirical evidence to show he was at least trying. Sounds like she was completely oblivious to his existence. That is until she go that email. Glad to know she is now aware of her husband.
This must have been going on for a while. You don’t just sit down one day and say “Starting today I will record each time I ask for sex and am turned down, and what my wife’s reason was.”
He should just jerk off all over the place and refuse her.
“Sorry baby, I’m the best sex I’ve ever had.”
THROW THE BITCH IN THE TRASH
&
GET AWAY WITH THE STASH!
[grizzlygrills.bandcamp.com]
When you’ve gotten to the “documentation” stage of a failed relationship, save the documentation for your divorce lawyer.
This is what marriage actually looks like, kids. It is irrelevant whether the guy is a jerk or not. Personally, I think he is a genius.