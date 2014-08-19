A Japanese Man Is Claiming To Have Tamed A Giant Hornet And Is Keeping It On A Leash As A Pet

I can think of plenty of odd animals that I’d choose to have as a pet. Monkeys top my list, followed by lizards and then possibly ferrets. All pets I have seen before, but still a little off the beaten path. A giant hornet probably falls somewhere near the bottom of my list around flesh eating virus and those worms from The Strain.

So leave it to the Japanese to tame a giant hornet and make it into a pet, complete with a leash and “adorable” series of photographs. Twitter user mikiru625 is the man behind the images of the pet giant hornet and explaining that it really isn’t as aggressive as one might think. From Oddity Central:

The Japanese giant hornet is known as one of the world’s largest and most aggressive insects. It is two inches long with a quarter-inch stinger, can fly at speeds up to 25 mph, and is feared for its powerful, poisonous stings that claim at least 40 lives in Japan every summer. So when a Japanese man made an outlandish claim that he had actually tamed a hornet, no one really believed him. But Twitter user Mikuru625’s has been trying to convince everyone that he actually has a pet giant hornet by posting photos of it. He said that he had captured the hornet with a butterfly net and held it with tweezers while he removed its sting and poison sacs. He then put a string around its thorax, so that the insect follows him wherever he goes. “He does bite occasionally but it doesn’t hurt,” the owner says.

I like how they call him the owner of the bee. Like he bought it at whatever Mogwai market they sold Gizmo from Gremlins at and is now living a grand life.

Many don’t believe the claims that the insect is a pet, instead citing the overly aggressive nature of the insects and claiming that the bee is probably dead. That would make this story more of a morbid sort of tale. The only logical thing to do is to eat the bee and then proceed to absorb its mystical powers into your body.

(Via Daily of the Day / Neatorama / Mikuru625 / Oddity Central)