A ‘Jurassic Park’ Actor Was Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenage Girl

Actor Cameron Thor, best known for playing well-shaved slimeball Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic Park, is apparently a pretty horrible guy in real-life, too: he was arrested last week “on a charge of kidnapping [a 13-year-old girl] with intent to commit rape.” He’s being held on a $2.6 million bail.
Officials said the unidentified victim, then 13, met with the suspect about attending acting classes. Thor teaches acting at Carter Thor Studios, which he co-owns with actress Alice Carter. After a consultation, Thor allegedly drove the girl to a secluded area in Agoura Hills and sexually assaulted her, CBS Los Angeles reports. Prosecutors said more sexual assaults followed. (Via)
Prison guard: “hey inmates, we got Dodgson here!” *inmates beat up Thor for an hour*
Do you know what they do to Hebephiles and Rapists in jail? They have a Karmic Thing going on, you rape someone, they rape you, you don’t rape someone, or you’re not a cop or you just respect their boundaries, they’ll do the same, but you fuck up, once baby girl, once and they’ll have your guts for garter.
Sounds like a lovely environment, ripe for rehabilitation
You do know Prison don’t work, least not in the way you Bloody Yanks and us Tea-Drinking Brits do, now Norway, they, they know how to do a prison.
Yeah, I’ve looked at prisons on Norway and Sweden…freaking nicer than my place.
Put him in the Horrible Forgettable Actor Hall of Fame with Random Task and that guy from The 40 Year Old Virgin that stabbed his wife almost to death.
Bring on the MRA guys who think this is probably her fault.
You’re not smart.
“‘Help, help! I’m being raped in prison!’ See? Nobody cares.”
I see what you did there. Bravo.
I’ve been saying it for YEARS….
EVERYONE who was involved in Curly Sue should have been locked up as soon as the movie was released.
Think of how much better we as a society would be.
(Ok, ok, Steve Carell could have just gotten probation)
A ton of rapists tell people they were arrested for murder, hacking, or some other crime. Then someone finds out why they’re really in there, and shit gets very real. Real entertaining.