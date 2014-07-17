A Malaysia Airlines Plane Carrying 295 People Was Reportedly Shot Down In Ukraine

According to the Associated Press and current breaking network news coverage, a surface-to-air missile was reportedly responsible for a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane crashing in Ukraine today. At least two amateur video clips have been posted to YouTube proclaiming to be post-crash footage, but Malaysia Airlines Tweeted that it has lost contact with MH17 from Amsterdam, and the last known position was “over Ukrainian airspace,” while the AP confirmed that the Adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister said the plane was in fact shot down.

Reuters also reported that a Buk ground-to-air missile was confirmed by the Interior Minister as the weapon used to shoot this plane down, while Moscow Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko Tweeted that insurgents “recently captured” such a missile.

Additionally, from the Washington Post:

Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, said on his Facebook page the plane was flying at an altitude of 10,000 meters (33,000 feet) when it was hit by a missile fired from a Buk launcher. A similar launcher was seen by Associated Press journalists near the eastern Ukrainian town of Snizhne earlier Thursday.

Here is one of the amateur videos recently uploaded to YouTube. Whether or not this is actual footage of smoke from the crash is unknown, but we will update this as new information becomes available.

TAGSmalaysia airlinesplane crashUKRAINE

