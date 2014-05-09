A ‘Mario Kart’ Fan Wonderfully Trolled A Go-Kart Company’s Craigslist Ad

If you put up a Craigslist ad for “Go Kart, ATV, and Dirt Bike Repairs,” you’re practically begging to be prank-texted by in-character Mario Kart fans (in-character as everyone but Wario, that is. He’s the worst). That’ll teach you to offer a service for financial compensation! Text it away, Textastrophe.

My favorite part: the fact that this apparently happens all the time to go-kart repairman. That job’s as tough as being the only sap with the last name Hitlerectum in the phone book, I guess.

Via Textastrophe