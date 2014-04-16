A Montana Man Licked A Police Officer’s Eyeball While Resisting Arrest Outside Of ‘Pisser’s Palace’ Bar

Christopher Nicholas Hiatt, 34, was put in jail Saturday night after licking a police officer right in the eyeball while resisting arrest outside of Pisser’s Palace bar in Butte, Montana. From The Smoking Gun:

Police encountered Hiatt after he called 911 to report a theft. After discovering that Hiatt had an active arrest warrant from a neighboring county, officers sought to arrest him. According to investigators, Hiatt struggled when cops sought to handcuff him. As officers subsequently tried to stuff Hiatt (seen above) in a patrol car, he allegedly licked one of the cop’s eyes. The licking occurred in front of Pisser’s Palace in Walkerville, a Butte suburb.

Totally gross. Hiatt is being held on four charges, including “assault with bodily fluid” — but that’s not important because I must know more about this “Pisser’s Palace,” which sounds like the most fascinating place on the planet earth.

As you can see, despite being what appears to be a concrete box with a roof, Pisser’s Palace has a four star Yelp review and one whole FourSquare check in. This is also the preferred method of transportation when visiting Pisser’s Palace.

In this YouTube video I found of some dudes jamming out in an inspired performance to Live’s “I Alone” in Pisser’s Palace (the quintessential song of Pisser’s Palace) there can be seen a dog walking around in the bar. I REPEAT, A DOG IN THE BAR.

I’ve never wanted so much to visit a dive bar in a flyover state. I’m already calling it. If we ever have an UPROXX convention, it NEEDS to happen at Pisser’s Palace bar in Butte, Montana. Maybe we’ll even meet an eyeball licker.