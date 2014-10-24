A New York News Station Reminds Viewers Not To Eat Poop Infected With Ebola

#Ebola
Senior Editor
10.24.14 5 Comments

Naturally, everyone’s being level-headed about Ebola hitting the Big Apple. If you haven’t heard already, a doctor tested positive for the virus days after returning from treating patients in Guinea. On Wednesday night the same doctor used public transportation to meet some friends at a Brooklyn bowling alley.

So of course this led to NY1 telling viewers not to dine on Ebola feces. Because that’s a logical progression right there.

DON’T EAT THE POOP GUYS!

(h/t: Erik Malinowski)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ebola
TAGSEbolaEbola fecesEBOLA VIRUS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP