A New York News Station Reminds Viewers Not To Eat Poop Infected With Ebola

Naturally, everyone’s being level-headed about Ebola hitting the Big Apple. If you haven’t heard already, a doctor tested positive for the virus days after returning from treating patients in Guinea. On Wednesday night the same doctor used public transportation to meet some friends at a Brooklyn bowling alley.

So of course this led to NY1 telling viewers not to dine on Ebola feces. Because that’s a logical progression right there.

DON’T EAT THE POOP GUYS!

(h/t: Erik Malinowski)