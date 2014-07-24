A Non-Nerd’s Guide To The Sinister Six

Recently, it was announced that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would be pushed allllll the way to 2018 and instead, we’d see the Sinister Six on screens November 2016. Which in turn raised a host of questions on social media, most prominently… who the hell are the Sinister Six? Let us explain.
I’m guessing from the name they’re not nice people.
You’d be correct. Spider-Man’s villains, ineffectual against him one on one, team up to kill him.
Well, in theory. In reality, they either make an incredibly stupid decision like not fighting him as a team, or it’s all a trick by Doctor Octopus to take over the world, or poor human resources management and obsession with the number six forces them to recruit scrubs like Gog. Mostly the Sinister Six is a reminder that maybe getting six (or more!) violent, mentally unstable people together to perform a complex task is not the best idea.
So Spider-Man is going to be in this movie with a ton of villains? It’s basically just Spider-Man 3 meets The Amazing Spider-Man 3?
Actually, we’re not going to see Spidey in this one, or if we do, it’s going to be in a small role. Instead this appears to be focusing on a bunch of villains as they do… something. We’re assuming they steal something, because, really, what else are villains supposed to do? Help Doc Ock find his ninth tentacle?
Who are the members of the Sinister Six?
Sony was kind enough to tell us that in detail via annoying smartphone gimmick, although they also claim the lineup isn’t finalized. It appears, though, it’ll be the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Vulture, Kraven The Hunter, and what everybody is insisting is Mysterio but is obviously the Chameleon, because, come on, Mysterio is the lamest villain this side of Sidearm. We know the Goblin and the Rhino are in it because they’re cast and signed into contracts, but the rest are slightly up in the air.
So… who are the bad guys going to be?
Good question! Presumably Oscorp in some way, seeing as it’s been behind every terrible thing in the last two movies. Harry Osborne in particular is probably not feeling terribly charitable toward his father’s corporation, considering it was stolen from him and the people who stole it from him not only framed him for financial crimes but left him to die in a sub-basement of a horrible genetic disease they easily could have cured.
Considering a Venom movie is also supposedly in the works, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he’ll be showing up as a foe. But for now, it’s mostly just seeing the villains team up as the appeal. We’ll likely find out sooner rather than later; Sony will probably roll out something to tease fans at Comic-Con.
Mysterio is bad ass! Well more bad ass than Chameleon who’s main power is to master of disguise other than his huge identifying belt. Mysterio on the other hand, Mysterio has a giant dome head actually they are both bad
That head should have water and fish in it. Nothing more evil than that.
Don’t get me wrong, Chameleon is pretty lame. But Mysterio just… yeah.
They all got kind of bad once Stan lee ran out of animals
Felicia Hardy’s presence in the last film makes me think they’ll work Black Cat into the lineup, especially since I assume they’ll want at least one female lead to diversify their merchandising/simulate The Avengers model.
You’d think, but I discount no poor decision with this franchise. I didn’t call ASM2 “Sony Licks All The Spidey-Donuts” for giggles (well, not just for giggles.)
Special effects wise:
Vulture – lame
Kraven – lame
Octopus – cool
Goblin – lame
Rhino – lame (sorry but he sucked)
Chameleon – lame
Believe it when I say… Mysterio would be the star of this movie!
Well, that is unless they get Shocker, Scorpion, or Swarm in there!
Especially Swarm! “I am Swaaaaaaarm…. bzzzzz….”
@BurnsyFan66 Not sure how well “Nazi made of Bees” could be played by anyone other than Nicholas Cage.
@josh wilkinson …ha, yeah. My only knowledge of Swarm was back on Spidey and Friends – some farmer who got turned by a meteor.
After my comment, I Googled and was like “oh, this swarm guy is an asshole.”
This just sounds boring.
I can’t say I am not interested, but not having Spidey in it seems kind of lame. I am not running out to go see a Legion of Doom movie if they are no Justice League members in it.
Uhh… Actually, I probably would. At least before Sinister Six. I think ultimately if I was going to pick a bad guy movie to greenlight, let’s just go with Joker killing people for 2 hours.
I don’t even know who Chameleon is. Mysterio should absolutely be in instead.
But again, I still don’t see the appeal of a movie all about the antagonists of the next Spider-Man movie. It’s going to defy Iron Man 2 levels of, “Get ready for Avengers!”
YOU SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH ABOUT MYSTERIO.
well, this sounds dumb
Looking forward to the scene where Man In The Hat Oscorp guy assigns roles and Oscorp-made tech to the Sinister Six. “You, Otto Octavius. Here’s some tentacles. You’re Doc Ock now.”
It won’t be remotely dumb.
My dream is that they don’t explain it, like just open it with them robbing a bank or something, and refuse to offer an origin throughout the movie.
@Dan Seitz Man, that would pretty much be the best. But all this franchise does is over-explain everything in lieu of, you know, telling a story. Hopefully Goddard isn’t railroaded by Avi Arad and the suits and we miraculously get a half-decent movie.
I don’t like the idea that Kraven the Hunter was created (either through genetic enhancing or some kind of power amplification device) by Oscorp. He was always one of my favorite Spiderman villains just because he was all about taking Spidey out through good old fashioned brute strength and traps, and the occasional hoodoo bullshit.
Mysterio got peed on?
I simply can’t understand how Sony thinks this is even remotely a good idea.
An idiot can always find a friend.