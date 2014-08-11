A North Carolina Man Was Arrested After He Beat Cops In A Doughnut-Eating Contest

#Dumb Criminals
News & Culture Writer
08.11.14 16 Comments

If you’re a wanted felon, accused of several break-ins and theft, you’d probably think to keep a low profile, right? Maybe grow a mustache, get some fake glasses, pull a hat down over your eyes. Hey! Even skip town! I hear there’s a good vacuum-repair guy that can even help you out with that.

What you probably wouldn’t want to do is attend your local police department’s “Night Out Against Crime” — an event sure to be crawling with the very police force who are actively trying to find you, and then school the sh*t out of them in a doughnut-eating contest. No, that’s probably the absolute very last thing you’d want to do — but that’s exactly what 24-year-old Bradley Hardison did. After housing eight glazed doughnuts in just two minutes, he’s now in custody.

“I did congratulate him,” says Lt. Max Robeson, a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. “Good for him. He can eat a lot of doughnuts. Good for him.”

Hardison’s win caught the attention of a local newspaper, along with the attention of Lt. Robeson.

“When I came in that morning and read that article I was pissed because it’s like throwing it in our face,” he says. “We’ve been looking for you for months. I didn’t ask him if he won a trophy – he probably did.”

In all fairness, the trophy store probably doesn’t carry trophies for “biggest nuts on a person, ever” so at least let the poor guy have his doughnut-eating trophy. I think he’s more than earned it.

(Via MyFox8)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dumb Criminals
TAGSDOUGHNUTSdumb criminals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP