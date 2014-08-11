A North Carolina Man Was Arrested After He Beat Cops In A Doughnut-Eating Contest

If you’re a wanted felon, accused of several break-ins and theft, you’d probably think to keep a low profile, right? Maybe grow a mustache, get some fake glasses, pull a hat down over your eyes. Hey! Even skip town! I hear there’s a good vacuum-repair guy that can even help you out with that.
What you probably wouldn’t want to do is attend your local police department’s “Night Out Against Crime” — an event sure to be crawling with the very police force who are actively trying to find you, and then school the sh*t out of them in a doughnut-eating contest. No, that’s probably the absolute very last thing you’d want to do — but that’s exactly what 24-year-old Bradley Hardison did. After housing eight glazed doughnuts in just two minutes, he’s now in custody.
“I did congratulate him,” says Lt. Max Robeson, a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. “Good for him. He can eat a lot of doughnuts. Good for him.”
Hardison’s win caught the attention of a local newspaper, along with the attention of Lt. Robeson.
“When I came in that morning and read that article I was pissed because it’s like throwing it in our face,” he says. “We’ve been looking for you for months. I didn’t ask him if he won a trophy – he probably did.”
In all fairness, the trophy store probably doesn’t carry trophies for “biggest nuts on a person, ever” so at least let the poor guy have his doughnut-eating trophy. I think he’s more than earned it.
(Via MyFox8)
I wonder if, like newspapers and news web sites, the authors of the articles at Uproxx do not write their own headlines.
I mean the article is literally exactly what the headline says. Not sure what you were expecting the article to be about.
@TheRazz I thought the headline implied he was arrested *for* beating the cops at eating donuts. I mean, the actual story is still interesting, but yeah, don’t try and defend Stacey for lame headlines, it ain’t the first time. BUT to be fair again, she almost stole the headline exactly from the original FOX website link.
I don’t know what I’m trying to say here…? Come up with better headlines… everybody?
Yes, let him keep the trophy that he’s probably going to get raped with in prison. Fucking asshole cops.
If he’s really getting raped in prison, it would seem to be the other prisoners who are fucking assholes.
^and that, good folks, is how it is done.
*Golf Clap*
he’ll learn to enjoy an entirely different kind of glazed doughnut.
Aw shit, tubesteak. too far!
The little fat man inside of me is angrily questioning how only eating 8 donuts in 2 minutes is enough to win a contest
I thought the same thing. Why, 8 is only enough for a mild pre-diabetic headache.
Maybe he was trying to hide in plain sight, like Hussain and bin Laden?
Oh yeah, that right. One was in a hole and the other in a million dollar fortress.
Nevermind.
yup.
Somewhere, there’s a My Name is Earl joke in here…
“CLICKBAIT HEADLINE” is the new “FAKE & GAY”.
Reading some of these comments, I’m tempted to think you guys are secretly thinking “prove my superiority to the police in a donut eating contest? It’s almost my style but I’ll need a masked identity and thugs with appropriately related names”.