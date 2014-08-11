A North Carolina Man Was Arrested After He Beat Cops In A Doughnut-Eating Contest

If you’re a wanted felon, accused of several break-ins and theft, you’d probably think to keep a low profile, right? Maybe grow a mustache, get some fake glasses, pull a hat down over your eyes. Hey! Even skip town! I hear there’s a good vacuum-repair guy that can even help you out with that.

What you probably wouldn’t want to do is attend your local police department’s “Night Out Against Crime” — an event sure to be crawling with the very police force who are actively trying to find you, and then school the sh*t out of them in a doughnut-eating contest. No, that’s probably the absolute very last thing you’d want to do — but that’s exactly what 24-year-old Bradley Hardison did. After housing eight glazed doughnuts in just two minutes, he’s now in custody.

“I did congratulate him,” says Lt. Max Robeson, a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. “Good for him. He can eat a lot of doughnuts. Good for him.” Hardison’s win caught the attention of a local newspaper, along with the attention of Lt. Robeson. “When I came in that morning and read that article I was pissed because it’s like throwing it in our face,” he says. “We’ve been looking for you for months. I didn’t ask him if he won a trophy – he probably did.”

In all fairness, the trophy store probably doesn’t carry trophies for “biggest nuts on a person, ever” so at least let the poor guy have his doughnut-eating trophy. I think he’s more than earned it.

