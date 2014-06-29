A Once Junky Looking Ferrari Sold For An Insane Amount Of Money In England

A man over in England decided he wanted to buy a busted up Ferrari and fix it up. After it was completely restored, he then decided to auction it off and made a big profit. How much of a profit? Oh, about $16.9 million. Via Cincinnati:

The extremely rare 1954 375 Ferrari Plus Grand Prix Roadster 0384AM, now restored, was auctioned off at the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed near London. It fetched £9.6 million, the equivalent of $16,336,691. “It was one of the most exciting things,” Cincinnati attorney Zach Gottesman said Friday from London. “It’s the most crazy thing I’ve ever seen.”

And what does the Ferrari look like after he restored it?

Wow, he turned that junk yard car into something James Bond would drive. Just thinking about all the effort it probably took to restore that car makes me want to take a nap.

