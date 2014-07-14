A Psychopath Drank A Gallon Of Honey While His Face Was Covered In Bees

07.14.14 2 Comments

By the time YouTube collapses into itself, which should happen any cat video now, no challenge will be left unchallenged. There’s, of course, the Cinnamon Challenge and the Cinnamen Challenge (that’s where you sleep with a prostitute named Cinnamon), and now comes the Honey (Bee) Challenge. It involves drinking a gallon of honey while a swarm of bees take shelter on your poor, poor face.

“Warning,” the video screams, “vomit alert.” Shine on, you crazy LA Beast.

