A Student Fooled Her Facebook Friends Into Thinking She Was On An Extravagant Vacation

Next time you see your mom’s barber’s daughter posting fantastical photos of her vacation in a country you’ve never heard of to Facebook, ask yourself, is she actually there? Also, why am I friends with her? The only time we’ve ever spoken was at her brother’s Little League. I should Friend him, but only after I click this link for cheap cologne…ANYWAY, 25-year-old college student Zilla van den Born fooled her friends into thinking she was on an extravagant five-week getaway to Southeast Asia. She wasn’t.

The 25-year-old graphics student spent the next 42 days at holed up at home in Amsterdam with her boyfriend, skilfully Photoshopping herself into a variety of envy-inducing holiday snaps, which she then posted on Facebook. (Via)

Was she trolling for the sake of trolling? NOPE.

“I did this to show people that we filter and manipulate what we show on social media – we create an ideal world online which reality can no longer meet. My goal was to prove how common and easy it is for people to distort reality. Everyone knows that pictures of models are manipulated, but we often overlook the fact that we manipulate reality also in our own lives.” (Via)

I, a handsome model who doesn’t know the meaning of distorted reality, already assumed that no one actually goes on vacation, unless driving to the Wendy’s that’s slightly further away counts.

In which case, I’m on vacation right now.

Sjezus zeg, Zilla – Photoshop from Zilla van den Born on Vimeo.

Via Fun Start