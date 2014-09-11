A Student Fooled Her Facebook Friends Into Thinking She Was On An Extravagant Vacation

Next time you see your mom’s barber’s daughter posting fantastical photos of her vacation in a country you’ve never heard of to Facebook, ask yourself, is she actually there? Also, why am I friends with her? The only time we’ve ever spoken was at her brother’s Little League. I should Friend him, but only after I click this link for cheap cologne…ANYWAY, 25-year-old college student Zilla van den Born fooled her friends into thinking she was on an extravagant five-week getaway to Southeast Asia. She wasn’t.
The 25-year-old graphics student spent the next 42 days at holed up at home in Amsterdam with her boyfriend, skilfully Photoshopping herself into a variety of envy-inducing holiday snaps, which she then posted on Facebook. (Via)
Was she trolling for the sake of trolling? NOPE.
“I did this to show people that we filter and manipulate what we show on social media – we create an ideal world online which reality can no longer meet. My goal was to prove how common and easy it is for people to distort reality. Everyone knows that pictures of models are manipulated, but we often overlook the fact that we manipulate reality also in our own lives.” (Via)
I, a handsome model who doesn’t know the meaning of distorted reality, already assumed that no one actually goes on vacation, unless driving to the Wendy’s that’s slightly further away counts.
In which case, I’m on vacation right now.
Sjezus zeg, Zilla – Photoshop from Zilla van den Born on Vimeo.
I think this is how Rekall Inc. got started. (gets?)
My mom is a nurse at a clinic in the ghetto, is always regaling us with crazy names of the patients, but this lily white chick takes the cake for whack ass names over all of the ones I have heard about. Sounds like a damn cartoon character.
…or Dutch (she’s Dutch)
Those crazy, kinda off white dudes with the weird slant to their eyes take the cake for whack ass names. I mean yo dude, why you be naming your kids after dongs… Wang, Wong? What the hell.
I don’t believe your mom is a nurse at that clinic.
My buddy did this a few years ago. Went to china town and took pictures of himself and posted his trip to China on his facebook page. Fooled a lot of people.
“So…just me and you in the apartment for a month and a half? Alone? And bring my camera?!? Sure. (thank you, God!)…wait — what? You’ll spend all your waking time photoshopping them and posting them to facebook to fool a bunch of people? But I thought…I mean, couldn’t we…no, your idea sounds great, honey. I’m…like, totally on board. What? Me? No, nonono, I’m not disappointed…much.” — that girl’s boyfriend