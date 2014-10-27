A Teacher Tattooed The Name Of A Female Student She Allegedly Had Sexual Relations With On Her Body

In teachers reportedly having inappropriate relations with their students news, we move from Texas and Louisiana to Durham, North Carolina, where, according to WLAR, 37-year-old Michelle Smith White, pictured above, was “charged with having sex with a Charles E. Jordan High School student,” whose name and initials she had tattooed on her body.
Michelle Smith White…was charged in July with taking indecent liberties with a student and engaging in a sex offense with a student. Authorities said White formed a friendship with the female student in 2012, when the girl was 15, and it later evolved into a sexual relationship. (Via)
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search White’s house, computer, and cell phone, where they discovered texts that included the word “threesome” and alluded to “the involvement of Ms. White’s husband.” About that tattoo:
The search warrant also instructed officers to photograph White to show her tattoo showing the girl’s name, initials, and “artist rendering which would be symbolic of the juvenile.” (Via)
Hopefully unlike the identity of the Honey Boo Boo victim, that “artist rendering” is never released.
Seriously… Maybe it’s time to make teaching a career of importance to society and perhaps attract some better candidates for the hiring pool.
I understand we are basically putting into the lime light every single bizarre case out of the million or so teachers in the country who do their job correctly with no news coverage of the fact, but this. The people who educate the vast majority of our nation’s inhabitants shouldn’t be making peanuts.
And honestly at this point, maybe this job requires psychological evaluations.
I don’t know if you imply that if we paid our teachers better that they’d have more sex with adults, but I like your style.
Maybe there needs to be more male teachers?
My highschool barely had any male bro teachers.
@AD: Pretty sure most cases actually skirt the limelight, and only the cases where the teacher’s hot get covered by your Uproxxes and Buzzfeeds. Or, in this case, where the relationship is of a lesbian nature.
And @SH, I don’t really think that’s likely to stop these abusers from getting into the system. I just don’t imagine that there’s really a noticeable red flag that one might’ve spotted in most of these abusers we’ve heard about, nor do I think there’s any way to incentivize teaching or raise the requirements for these jobs in such a way that only people who would never commit statutory rape would be attracted to or allowed into the field. I think these abuses probably stem from a deeper societal issue regarding the sexuality/sexualization of the underaged (who, by the way, are probably the aggressors in . My guess is that most of these abusers didn’t get into teaching with the intent of fucking their students; it just happened.
(who are probably the aggressors in some of these cases, for what it’s worth)*
What, so we’re not all going to jump in here and high-five the lesbian student for hooking up with an older woman?
I dunno, she looks like she might clean up ok with some make up.
Sexual abuse is only okay if I am attracted to the abuser.
she looks kinda chubby and not hot, if the lesbian student is hot then we’d high five the teacher
@Watanabex
Except that the student is 15. The police will arrive to your house shortly, prepare your anus.
Oh America, never change you patriotic pervs, never change (Patriotic because WWE, Pervs because Naughty America’s My First Sex Teacher isn’t a Teaching Guide, bub.)
Too bad she couldn’t work for NASA, she sounds like a real rocket scientist.
Saw a post about patton oswald right under this one.
For a split second, i saw them as one person.
spooky.
I have the weirdest boner right now.
Just when I was getting tired of the rapist teacher stories, here comes one with lesbianism and a level of obsession that results in tattooing. Oh, America…
White Women Teachers doing work again!