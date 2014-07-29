A Teenager Is Hilariously Posing As Female Celebrities On Instagram

#Ariana Grande #Instagram
07.29.14 4 years ago 17 Comments

Around this time last year, Liam Matthews’ Instagram was followed by 116,000 people. Now, it’s over 1.5 million, and it’s easy to see why: people really want to know what Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna would look like as a teenage boy from New Zealand. As “waverider,” Matthews recreates ridiculous celebrity photos, right down to the smallest mole and makeup smear.

Here’s some of his finest work.

Via waverider_

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande#Instagram
TAGSARIANA GRANDEinstagramWAVERIDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP