A Teenager Is Hilariously Posing As Female Celebrities On Instagram

Around this time last year, Liam Matthews’ Instagram was followed by 116,000 people. Now, it’s over 1.5 million, and it’s easy to see why: people really want to know what Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna would look like as a teenage boy from New Zealand. As “waverider,” Matthews recreates ridiculous celebrity photos, right down to the smallest mole and makeup smear.

Here’s some of his finest work.

Via waverider_