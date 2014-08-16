A Teenager’s Organ Donation Was Rejected Because He Was Gay

Sixteen-year-old Alexander “AJ” Betts Jr. died last summer after a suicide attempt. His family and friends believe AJ wanted to end his life because he had been the target of much bullying due to being gay, half-African American, and having a deformed lip. Before his tragic passing, however, he kindly requested that his organs be donated to someone in need.
While his heart went on to help to save a 14-year-old boy, his eyes were turned away — because he was gay.
According to the Washington Post, the rejection was based on a policy instituted by the Food and Drug Administration, which says that men who have had sex with men in the last five years should be ineligible to donate certain organs and tissues because their sexual behavior counts as a “risk factor.”
The FDA adds, “FDA’s deferral policy is based on the documented increased risk of certain transfusion transmissible infections, such as HIV, associated with male-to-male sex and is not based on any judgment concerning the donor’s sexual orientation.”
Long criticized for being discriminatory and out-of-touch, the practice was put into effect following the explosion of the AIDS epidemic in the U.S. some 30-40 years ago. Many people, like bioethics law professor Glenn Cohen, have spoken up and asked that the FDA reconsider the policy.
“We think it’s time for the FDA to take a serious look at this policy, because it’s out of step with peer countries, it’s out of step with modern medicine, it’s out of step with public opinion, and we feel it may be legally problematic,” Cohen once told CBS.
The FDA’s protocol isn’t old. It was updated in 2004.
“Many people, like bioethics law professor Glenn Cohen, have asked that the FDA reconsider the policy. ‘We think…this policy is out of step with peer countries, it’s out of step with modern medicine, it’s out of step with public opinion and we feel it may be legally problematic.'”
Bioethics law professor Glenn Cohen needs to do his own job, instead of trying to undermine the FDA’s public health and safety work!
BTW kevvy’s right. Uproxx’s headline is ethical. Uproxx doesn’t make the decision whether FDA standards are outdated. They just report news that we get to read… free of charge.
It’s not ethical. The headline is clearly misleading as for the cause and reason for the rejection and was done so intentionally
“Sixteen-year-old Alexander “AJ” Betts Jr. died last summer after a suicide attempt.”
Yeah, the headline may be a bit clickbaity, but that aside, it doesn’t sound like he was rejected because of “ewwww, sinner! he’s gay! burn him and then bury the ashes!” It sounds like he was rejected for the same reason that gay men used to be turned away from donating blood as well.
This is standard practice for blood, sperm, etc as well.
It’s just a matter of probabilities. If you take IV drug users and homosexuals out of the pool, your risk of contaminating the supply with HIV or Hep C drop dramatically.
It’s common friggin sense people.
Yours is one of the only rational comments. Public health and epidemiology isn’t about political correctness. The U.S. FDA and CDC are the best in the world at what they do. Well, WHO is too :o)
I am more afraid of external influences e.g. rights activists, religious groups, who could cause an FDA and/or CDC decision to be contravened than any underlying infectious disease that necessitated the decision to begin with.
If I’m not mistaken, we have eyeing procedures in place to make sure those who donate are safe. And a blanket ban on one sexual orientation doesn’t ensure the non transmission of infections. Blood and semen transfers, as well as organ donors, run an insanely low risk of HIV infection as is, and id be willing to bet that lots of homosexual men are involved in those
@Staubachlvr: You are mistaken. Even with the most modern testing protocols, it can take months for a typical patient to have enough antibodies to show up in tests. That’s to say nothing of the fact that frequently, organ transplant cases are highly time-sensitive and a patient may not even have the time to wait for appropriate testing to be done.
To say nothing of errors.
There’s also the key problem of a huge upswing of antibiotic-resistant diseases amongst male homosexuals, many of which aren’t even commonly tested for (LA just recently starting handing out warnings to communities with high homosexual populations concerning a resurgence of dysentery, of all things).
Abandoning these regulations because of MUH FEELS is totally inexcusable, and reveals a rather frightening problem with current attitudes; there should never be a time where we put people’s lives at risk just so a particular minority feels more included, but here we are.
I’m not saying they should be abandoned because of feels. It just seems arbitrary in today’s day and age because HIV rates among gays isn’t as high as it once was.
Yeah, it’s not common sense, its outdated homophobia. Statistically speaking, single black women currently have the highest HIV infection rate. If this is truly about safety, shouldn’t they be banned from donating blood?
Life imitating art as this was a premise in Misfits in s2.
Who’d he fuck? Sexually active homosexual men are at a higher risk for HIV and Hep C. Sexually inactive homosexual men aren’t.
I only care about the validity of the science behind the policy. I don’t think I want to hang out with people who feel differently.