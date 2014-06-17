A Topless Model Missed Her Probation Meetings Because She Was Getting A Boob Job

It’s like my grandma always said, if you’re a topless model who’s gonna get drunk and assault two police officers and then miss your probation meetings because you’re getting a boob job…well, my grandma never finished that thought, because she was too busy racing out the door to get drunk and assault two police officers and then miss her probation meetings because she was getting a boob job. Wow, my grandma and 20-year-old Sophie Pearl Dalzell have so much in common!

Sophie Pearl Dalzell, 20, was found guilty of assaulting the officers last year and was ordered to undertake community work and undergo supervision by probation officers. But she has now been hauled back to court and charged with breaching the order. Probation staff say she failed to provide a reasonable excuse for missing the January meetings. But Miss Dalzell was cleared of the alleged breach by Manchester magistrates after producing a letter from a plastic surgeon during a day-long trial. The case comes barely a year after the model was fined for refusing to wear an electronic tag in a separate case – claiming it would interfere with her adult TV work.

The source doesn’t say what that “adult TV work” is, but it has to be Pearl’s Necklace, right?

Miss Dalzell, who has 11 previous convictions, was ordered to wear a tag for eight weeks in 2012 after failing to carry out community service for criminal damage. But when security firm G4S turned up to fit the tag, she refused to let them put it on her ankle, claiming she would get the sack if she wore it. Miss Dalzell…was hauled back into court and fined £200. She was later found guilty of assaulting two police officers during a night out in her home town of Workington, Cumbria.

When you grow up in “Cumbria,” your career is pretty much decided for you.

Via Manchester Evening News