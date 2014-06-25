A Woman Noticed Some Dude Reading Her Texts, So She Creeped Him Out With A Brilliant String Of Messages

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.25.14 24 Comments

I always assume everyone’s looking at the fascinating observations I tweet when I’m in public (“sky is xtra blu 2day lolz #blessed”), even though a) I’m the plainest looking white dude ever, and b) they’re not. But some creeps can’t help but text-drop, as Tumblr user Hostage Situation recently learned.

My friend had a guy sitting way too close to her on the bus and he was trying to read her text messages, so we damn well gave him something to read. (Via)

I kind of hope the dude was MORE turned on after reading what they wrote.

text 1

text 2

text 3

text 4

text 5

text 6

text 7

text 8

text 9

Hostage Situation via BuzzFeed

Around The Web

TAGSDO THE CREEPtext messagestrolling

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP