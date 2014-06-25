A Woman Noticed Some Dude Reading Her Texts, So She Creeped Him Out With A Brilliant String Of Messages

I always assume everyone’s looking at the fascinating observations I tweet when I’m in public (“sky is xtra blu 2day lolz #blessed”), even though a) I’m the plainest looking white dude ever, and b) they’re not. But some creeps can’t help but text-drop, as Tumblr user Hostage Situation recently learned.
My friend had a guy sitting way too close to her on the bus and he was trying to read her text messages, so we damn well gave him something to read. (Via)
I kind of hope the dude was MORE turned on after reading what they wrote.
Fake and… what’s the word I’m looking for?…
“fucking stupid”.
Close enough, thanks!
Needs more pics of Emily Ratajkowski?
gaaaaay
Coulda easily gone with “Fuck! Do my balls itch!”
If you’re so interested in “privacy,” then how about not texting in situations like that? This does double for people who talk on cell phones in public and don’t moderate their voices. If you say “I’VE DECIDED TO HAVE THE OPERATION” don’t give me the stink-eye because I’m looking at you.
Are you serious? You’re going to compare a silent “conversation” over text to talking out loud on the phone. Yes, if I am speaking at a normal volume and you can hear my shit that’s on me. If you’re being a fucking creeper and actively trying to READ my messages on a 3.5 inch screen then you need to back up.
The onus isn’t on me to stop texting because you feel like you have a right to attempt to read my conversations.
Texting on public transport is valuable in trying to locate or reach a place at the same time as the persons that you are going to meet. That being said, reading someone else’s phone texts is bullshit and makes you a bad person, with great eyesight. Unless she was texting on an iPad.
If real then well played, If fake then it made me laugh so either way job accomplished!!
My thoughts exactly!
“tuck my wheat bag in which is shaped like a pig”
Dafuqs a “wheat bag”?
It’s one of those buckwheat filled pillows. That no one buys.
If we can’t see the dudes reaction then why do we care to read the whole joke?
^^^^this…. and can we stop posting these texts from last night with fabricated back stories
This is really pointless. No pic of the guy’s reaction, no fall out, this could just be two people saying “wouldn’t it be funny if…”
But it was funny, so why not? I think I liked their rambling to the “government” even better than their fake plan. “I wouldn’t hurt a fly, unless that fly was a mosquito.”
Whether this was real or fake, my chuckles were real.
Wait – so guy on bus reading not cool, but government reading a-ok?
Stoopid
To me, this is something that’s only kinda entertaining if I were personally involved in the prank I guess, but not at all interesting or funny as just a thing published on the internet by complete strangers.
But girls can’t be funny therefore this is fake. (sarcasm)
Wow. That escalated quickly at the end.
ugh. KURP’D
Life is a fart contest. Game on.