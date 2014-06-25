A Woman Noticed Some Dude Reading Her Texts, So She Creeped Him Out With A Brilliant String Of Messages

I always assume everyone’s looking at the fascinating observations I tweet when I’m in public (“sky is xtra blu 2day lolz #blessed”), even though a) I’m the plainest looking white dude ever, and b) they’re not. But some creeps can’t help but text-drop, as Tumblr user Hostage Situation recently learned.

My friend had a guy sitting way too close to her on the bus and he was trying to read her text messages, so we damn well gave him something to read. (Via)

I kind of hope the dude was MORE turned on after reading what they wrote.

