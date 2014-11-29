Here’s The Story Of A Woman Who Was Kicked Off A Flight After Her Pet Pig Pooped Everywhere

Hobie the pig home for #Thanksgiving in #CT. He won't be the star of the table…leaving that for the turkeys pic.twitter.com/cqxpGuZxjE — Angelica Spanos (@AngelicaSpanos) November 26, 2014

Attention everyone, attention, here’s why pigs don’t fly. On Wednesday morning, a woman boarded a US Airways flight in Hartford, Connecticut with an 80-lb pig, a pet she kept on a leash. Not long after, the pig started defecating on the floor and squealing uncontrollably.

One man, Jonathan Skolnik of Massachusetts, was forced to sit next to pooping porky. He was not happy.

“She tethered it to the arm rest next to me and started to deal with her stuff — but the pig was walking back and forth,” he fumed. “I was terrified, because I was thinking I’m gonna be on the plane with the pig,” Skolnik added.

Skolnik wasn’t the only passenger complaining—others chimed in when the plane began smelling like a sewer. That’s when flight attendants kindly asked the woman to get off the flight.

According to airline regulations, an animal used for emotional support MUST be allowed on a plane, provided they don’t present safety issues and “behave appropriately in a public setting.” As it turns out, defecating on the floor in public isn’t appropriate. Adjust your flight etiquette everyone.