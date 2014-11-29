Here’s The Story Of A Woman Who Was Kicked Off A Flight After Her Pet Pig Pooped Everywhere

Attention everyone, attention, here’s why pigs don’t fly. On Wednesday morning, a woman boarded a US Airways flight in Hartford, Connecticut with an 80-lb pig, a pet she kept on a leash. Not long after, the pig started defecating on the floor and squealing uncontrollably.
One man, Jonathan Skolnik of Massachusetts, was forced to sit next to pooping porky. He was not happy.
“She tethered it to the arm rest next to me and started to deal with her stuff — but the pig was walking back and forth,” he fumed.
“I was terrified, because I was thinking I’m gonna be on the plane with the pig,” Skolnik added.
Skolnik wasn’t the only passenger complaining—others chimed in when the plane began smelling like a sewer. That’s when flight attendants kindly asked the woman to get off the flight.
According to airline regulations, an animal used for emotional support MUST be allowed on a plane, provided they don’t present safety issues and “behave appropriately in a public setting.” As it turns out, defecating on the floor in public isn’t appropriate. Adjust your flight etiquette everyone.
Upon seeing the pig defecate, I sincerely hope a passenger didn’t pass up the opportunity to deadpan, “You’ve got to be shitting me”.
I am starting to think the whole “emotional support animal” thing has outlived its usefulness.
I work at a hotel and theres this lady who comes around every few months and she has 5…yes FIVE! little yappy dogs which she claims are service animals.
Yet children are still allowed on planes
“The Department of Transportation has certain guidelines concerning animals, including pigs, monkeys and MINIATURE HORSES [horrified caps added], that can be taken on flights if they are determined to be needed as emotional support for a person.”
